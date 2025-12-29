'Fishermen Issue Under Discussion With Sri Lanka', Union Minister S P Singh
After visiting Meenakshi Amman Temple, the Union minister said India is consulting Sri Lanka to protect Tamil Nadu fishermen frequently detained near Katchatheevu waters.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 10:28 PM IST
Madurai: Union Minister of State S P Singh on Sunday said consultations are underway with a Sri Lankan minister to address the recurring issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.
The arrest of fishermen while fishing near Katchatheevu, along with the seizure of their boats and nets, has become a frequent occurrence. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has repeatedly written to the Centre seeking the release of those detained. The arrests have severely affected the livelihoods of fishermen, prompting sustained demands from fishing communities and political parties for bilateral talks to find a lasting solution.
Against this backdrop, Singh, who holds charge of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, visited the Meenakshi Amman Temple on Sunday (December 29) and offered prayers. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome by the temple administration and later prayed at the Chokkanathar shrine. BJP workers also gathered at the temple entrance to receive him.
Speaking to reporters, Singh said he had come for darshan and would later attend the concluding ceremony of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Rameswaram on behalf of the Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.
He said the BJP-led Union government was focusing on development across sectors, including villages, farmers and labour welfare. On the question of additional seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Singh said the decision would be taken by the party leadership.
On the fishermen issue, he said the Centre was closely monitoring developments. “Ministers from both countries are in consultation on this matter. We will certainly protect the interests of our fishermen,” he added.