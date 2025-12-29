ETV Bharat / state

'Fishermen Issue Under Discussion With Sri Lanka', Union Minister S P Singh

Madurai: Union Minister of State S P Singh on Sunday said consultations are underway with a Sri Lankan minister to address the recurring issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The arrest of fishermen while fishing near Katchatheevu, along with the seizure of their boats and nets, has become a frequent occurrence. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has repeatedly written to the Centre seeking the release of those detained. The arrests have severely affected the livelihoods of fishermen, prompting sustained demands from fishing communities and political parties for bilateral talks to find a lasting solution.

Against this backdrop, Singh, who holds charge of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, visited the Meenakshi Amman Temple on Sunday (December 29) and offered prayers. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome by the temple administration and later prayed at the Chokkanathar shrine. BJP workers also gathered at the temple entrance to receive him.