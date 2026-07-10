ETV Bharat / state

15 Fishermen, Including 3 From Odisha, Go Missing In Sea Off Bengal Coast

The missing fishermen from Odisha have been identified as Rabindra Majhi, Jayaram Majhi and Jagannath Majhi. They spoke to their family once and on Sunday, the trawler's owner contacted them. Since then, there has been no contact with them, family said.

The family apprehends that the trawler encountered high waves triggered by low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal and has urged Odisha government to bring them back. They said that the three brothers had gone out to sea for fishing hilsa on instruction of the trawler's owner, Abhijit Bera of Delhi Bangla area.

On learning that the trawler owner could not communicate with them, the family members went to meet him. However, he was not at office so they spoke to the manager, urging him to take up the matter with the authorities.

Meanwhile, authorities have initiated a search operation for the missing fishermen and helicopters have also been deployed to trace the vessel and the crew.

Missing fishermen, Rabindra Majhi's wife, Ambika Majhi said, "On Friday, at around 2 pm, the trawler's owner called him and he left for the sea. After fishing, he called home but since then there has been no contact with him. From what we heard from others, the owner spoke to them on Sunday through wireless. They tried to come closer, but it had been cloudy for three days and so could not come close to the shore. We went to meet the owner but he was not there, so we spoke to the manager. He said they could not be contacted since Sunday. I request the Odisha government to make some arrangements to bring all the missing people ashore."