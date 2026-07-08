ETV Bharat / state

Fishermen Escape Major Accident As Lightning Storm Hits Boat Near Beypore

Kozhikode: A fishing boat departing from Beypore was struck by a lightning storm while at sea, narrowly escaping a major mishap. The boat, named Bahurul Isan, was en route to Maradu yesterday afternoon when the storm occurred.

Approximately sixty nautical miles from Beypore, the boat was hit by a powerful wind and lightning, putting the vessel and its fifty-member crew in serious danger. The storm caused the boat to rock violently, and the fishermen, working quickly, managed to pull their nets back into the boat amidst the chaos.

Despite the perilous conditions, the fishermen exerted great effort to bring the vessel safely back to shore. They mentioned that they had experienced similar strong winds before, but each encounter underscores the unpredictable and hazardous nature of the sea.