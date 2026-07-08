Fishermen Escape Major Accident As Lightning Storm Hits Boat Near Beypore
Approximately 60 nautical miles from Beypore, it was hit by a powerful wind and lightning, putting the vessel and its fifty-member crew in serious danger.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 9:30 PM IST
Kozhikode: A fishing boat departing from Beypore was struck by a lightning storm while at sea, narrowly escaping a major mishap. The boat, named Bahurul Isan, was en route to Maradu yesterday afternoon when the storm occurred.
Approximately sixty nautical miles from Beypore, the boat was hit by a powerful wind and lightning, putting the vessel and its fifty-member crew in serious danger. The storm caused the boat to rock violently, and the fishermen, working quickly, managed to pull their nets back into the boat amidst the chaos.
Despite the perilous conditions, the fishermen exerted great effort to bring the vessel safely back to shore. They mentioned that they had experienced similar strong winds before, but each encounter underscores the unpredictable and hazardous nature of the sea.
For the past few days, the sea has been exceptionally rough. In light of this, the Fisheries Department issued warnings advising fishermen to stay ashore, emphasising the dangers of venturing into such treacherous waters. Currently, a trawling ban is in effect, permitting only non-trawling boats to go fishing.
In the last two weeks, several boats from Beypore have capsized in the turbulent sea. All fishermen aboard these vessels were rescued by other fishing boats operating nearby. Despite the ban and warnings, some fishermen have been tempted to go fishing during rough seas, especially since market fish prices have risen significantly.
This recent incident highlights both the bravery and the risks faced by fishermen at sea. Miraculously, the crew of Bahurul Isan escaped a potentially fatal accident, serving as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to safety regulations and weather warnings to prevent tragedies.
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