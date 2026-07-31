Fisherman Killed; Man, Son Missing After Boat Capsizes Off Kollam Coast
Fishing boat carrying 14 people capsized near Neendakara in Kollam as it overturned near the Neendakara breakwater
By PTI
Published : July 31, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
Kollam: A fisherman was killed, and another man and his son went missing after a fishing boat carrying 14 people capsized near the Neendakara here on Friday, officials said. The deceased was identified as Rajeevan.
Although he was rescued from the sea and brought ashore, he could not be revived, officials said. Two others, identified as Radhakrishnan and his son Gautam, were missing, and search operations were underway to trace them.
Officials said the boat, named Sreekrishna, overturned near the Neendakara breakwater while entering the sea amid high waves. The remaining 11 occupants were rescued, with some managing to swim to safety, officials said.
Rescue operations have been hampered by rough sea conditions and strong waves, officials added. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. The 52-day annual trawling ban during the monsoon season in Kerala will end on Friday night.
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