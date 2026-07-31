ETV Bharat / state

Fisherman Killed; Man, Son Missing After Boat Capsizes Off Kollam Coast

Kollam: A fisherman was killed, and another man and his son went missing after a fishing boat carrying 14 people capsized near the Neendakara here on Friday, officials said. The deceased was identified as Rajeevan.

Although he was rescued from the sea and brought ashore, he could not be revived, officials said. Two others, identified as Radhakrishnan and his son Gautam, were missing, and search operations were underway to trace them.