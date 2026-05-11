Fish Waste To High-Value Biomedical Products: Kerala's CIFT Scientists Develop Breakthrough Technology
Speaking to ETV Bharat's Parves K, Dr Binsi P K said fish waste including scales, skin, gills and shells, can be processed into biomedical compounds
Published : May 11, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Ernakulam: In a major scientific breakthrough with far-reaching implications for healthcare, fisheries and waste management, scientists at the ICAR-Central Institute for Fisheries Technology (CIFT) have developed advanced technology to convert discarded fish waste into high-value biomedical materials used in bone healing, dental implants and regenerative medicine.
The innovation, developed by a research team led by senior scientists Dr Binsi P K, transforms fish scales and other marine waste into hydroxyapatite-based nanofibre graft materials capable of accelerating human bone and dental healing.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Binsi said fish waste discarded from processing centres and markets--including scales, skin, intestines, gills and shells--can now be scientifically processed into valuable biomedical compounds worth lakhs of rupees in the global market.
According to researchers, five kilogrammes of fish scales can produce nearly one kilogramme of hydroxyapatite, a mineral compound widely used in human bone and tooth enamel. The compound reportedly has a market vale of nearly Rs 1 lakh/kg.
Scientists explained that hydroxyapatite forms nearly 70% to 90% of human bones and teeth, making it highly suitable for medical applications such as bone grafting and dental reconstruction.
Using advanced electrospinning technology, researchers convert the extracted material into ultra-thin nanofibres that function as scaffolds for tissue regeneration. Unlike conventional graft materials that merely fill bone defects, these nanofibres actively support the growth of bone-forming cells and improve healing.
Researchers said the material can also deliver antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory agents in a controlled manner, reducing infection risks and improving recovery outcomes in orthopaedic and dental procedures.
According to CIFT, India currently imports large quantities of biomedical-grade frat materials at high costs. Indigenous production using fish wasted could significantly reduce healthcare expenses while saving foreign exchange.
Scientists also highlighted the commercial potential of crustacean waste. Chitin and chitosan extracted from prawn and crab shells are in high demand internationally for food packaging, biomedical and industrial applications.
Collagen peptides extracted from fish skin are another value-added product. Researchers said collagen used in health supplements can fetch up to Rs 20,000/kg, while biomedical-grade collagen commands prices worth several lakhs in the international markets.
The researchers noted that countries such as Japan and Norway have already established successful fish waste-based bio-economy models. However Indian still faces challenges due to fragmented collection systems and inadequate supply-chain infrastructure. The CIFT has called for structured waste collection mechanism and financial support for startups entering the biomedical processing sector.
Researchers are also exploring future applications including anti0-ageing skincare products, advanced would-healing materials for bedridden patients and extraction of melanin from squid link.
India currently produces over 19 million tonnes of fish annually, generating an estimated 4 to 6 million tonnes of marine waste every year. Scientists believe even partial conversion of this waste into biomedical-grade products could create major economic opportunities while reducing coastal pollution.
The researchers said the initiative represents a shift towards a circular bio-economy model where marine waste is transformed into high-value healthcare products, opening new opportunities for research, employment and sustainable industrial growth in coastal regions.
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