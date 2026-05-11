ETV Bharat / state

Fish Waste To High-Value Biomedical Products: Kerala's CIFT Scientists Develop Breakthrough Technology

A team led by Dr Binsi P K, transforms fish scales and other marine waste into materical capable of accelerating human bone and dental healing ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: In a major scientific breakthrough with far-reaching implications for healthcare, fisheries and waste management, scientists at the ICAR-Central Institute for Fisheries Technology (CIFT) have developed advanced technology to convert discarded fish waste into high-value biomedical materials used in bone healing, dental implants and regenerative medicine.

The innovation, developed by a research team led by senior scientists Dr Binsi P K, transforms fish scales and other marine waste into hydroxyapatite-based nanofibre graft materials capable of accelerating human bone and dental healing.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Binsi said fish waste discarded from processing centres and markets--including scales, skin, intestines, gills and shells--can now be scientifically processed into valuable biomedical compounds worth lakhs of rupees in the global market.

According to researchers, five kilogrammes of fish scales can produce nearly one kilogramme of hydroxyapatite, a mineral compound widely used in human bone and tooth enamel. The compound reportedly has a market vale of nearly Rs 1 lakh/kg.

Scientists explained that hydroxyapatite forms nearly 70% to 90% of human bones and teeth, making it highly suitable for medical applications such as bone grafting and dental reconstruction.

Using advanced electrospinning technology, researchers convert the extracted material into ultra-thin nanofibres that function as scaffolds for tissue regeneration. Unlike conventional graft materials that merely fill bone defects, these nanofibres actively support the growth of bone-forming cells and improve healing.

Researchers said the material can also deliver antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory agents in a controlled manner, reducing infection risks and improving recovery outcomes in orthopaedic and dental procedures.