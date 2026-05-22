‘Every Coin Carried My Dream’: Fish Vendor Buys Bullet With 220 Kg Coins In Andhra Pradesh
The fish vendor fulfilled his 30-year dream of owning a Royal Enfield Bullet by paying nearly Rs 3 lakh in Rs 10 coins.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
Bapatla: For three decades, every passing Bullet motorcycle carried a dream for a fish vendor from Andhra Pradesh, a dream that was finally filled with sacks of Rs 10 coins.
Rasani Raghava, a resident of Pata Chirala in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district, recently purchased his dream Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle using Rs 10 coins weighing nearly 220 kilograms.
Raghava earns his livelihood by selling fish at the Devangapuri market and also works as a chit fund collector in the market area. His fascination with the Bullet began when he was 15 years old.
According to Raghava, whenever someone rode a Bullet through the village, people would gather around the motorcycle while children chased behind it, fascinated by its iconic sound and appearance. Inspired by those moments, he decided that one day he, too, would own a Bullet.
However, financial hardships repeatedly forced him to spend whatever savings he managed to collect. Three years ago, he adopted a different strategy and started saving every Rs 10 coin he received during work instead of using them for expenses.
Over time, the coins accumulated to nearly Rs 3 lakh. When weighed, the collection came to around 220 kilograms. “For 30 years, I dreamed of owning a Bullet. Every Rs 10 coin I saved carried a piece of that dream,” said Raghava.
Determined to fulfil his wish, he approached several motorcycle showrooms carrying sacks of coins. However, many hesitated to accept the loose change because of the time and effort required to count it.
Finally, a Royal Enfield showroom agreed to complete the transaction after learning about his dedication and years of saving. Showroom employees spent four days counting the coins before finalising the purchase.
“Many people laughed when they saw me storing coins, but I never gave up because I believed one day I would ride my own Bullet,” he said.
Four days ago, Raghava finally rode home on his new motorcycle with his wife Srilakshmi by his side, turning a 30-year-old dream into reality through patience, persistence and disciplined savings.
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