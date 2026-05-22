ETV Bharat / state

‘Every Coin Carried My Dream’: Fish Vendor Buys Bullet With 220 Kg Coins In Andhra Pradesh

Bapatla: For three decades, every passing Bullet motorcycle carried a dream for a fish vendor from Andhra Pradesh, a dream that was finally filled with sacks of Rs 10 coins.

Rasani Raghava, a resident of Pata Chirala in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district, recently purchased his dream Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle using Rs 10 coins weighing nearly 220 kilograms.

Raghava earns his livelihood by selling fish at the Devangapuri market and also works as a chit fund collector in the market area. His fascination with the Bullet began when he was 15 years old.

Fish Vendor Buys Bullet With 220 Kg Coins In Andhra Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

According to Raghava, whenever someone rode a Bullet through the village, people would gather around the motorcycle while children chased behind it, fascinated by its iconic sound and appearance. Inspired by those moments, he decided that one day he, too, would own a Bullet.

However, financial hardships repeatedly forced him to spend whatever savings he managed to collect. Three years ago, he adopted a different strategy and started saving every Rs 10 coin he received during work instead of using them for expenses.