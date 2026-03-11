ETV Bharat / state

Fish Production In Maharashtra's Beed Touches 8510 MT; Big Boost To Local Employment

Beed: Maharashtra's Beed district, a drought-stricken region, where people struggle to get clean drinking water and farmers are in distress due to unseasonal rains, is witnessing a different picture this year.

While heavy rains in March caused a huge loss to crops in the district, the weather change has offered a new opportunity to the farmers here. This is fish production, which has received a major boost from nine rivers and as many as 173 projects in the district is giving an impetus to the fishing industry.

Fish production has now touched 8510 metric tonnes through freshwater fishing. The production has gone beyond the local markets as there is a huge demand for these fish in cities like Pune, Mumbai and Sambhajinagar. This new avenue has already helped 40 to 50 families to increase their earnings.

Yuvraj Jhungure, Domri Fisheries Cooperative Society president said, "This experiment has roped in around 40 to 50 families and generated jobs for a large number of locals. Thus, it has helped us to stop the families from migrating to other towns or cities in search of daily labour. Also, it gives them self-respect as they are not working as daily labourers for contractors."