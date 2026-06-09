ETV Bharat / state

Fish Prasadam Distribution Begins In Hyderabad, Lakhs Expected At Nampally Exhibition Grounds

Hyderabad: The annual fish prasadam distribution programme by the Bathini family commenced at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds here on Monday night, drawing large crowds from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and several other states. The distribution began after special prayers. The fish prasadam, which devotees believe helps alleviate asthma and certain respiratory ailments, is expected to attract lakhs of people over the next two days.

Organisers have set up 35 counters across the venue to ensure smooth distribution and avoid overcrowding. Special sheds have also been arranged to continue the programme uninterrupted in case of rain.

The Fisheries Department authorities have set up special storage centres to ensure that these are safely delivered to the devotees. Since lakhs of devotees are likely to gather at once, the government has set up a three-tier security network to prevent any stampede or untoward incidents.

Counters from 1 to 6 have been set up at the warehouse gate behind Gandhi Bhavan in Nampally for the elderly and the disabled. The Bathini family members revealed that 5 quintals of prasadam have been prepared, enough for a total of 1.5 lakh people.

For the convenience of those coming for fish prasadam, the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) is running free buses from JBS, Mahatma Bus Station (MGBS), Kacheguda and other places. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Water Board, Revenue, Police, Traffic and 14 other government departments are making appropriate arrangements.