Fish Farm's Demolition Snatches Livelihood Of Kashmir Family
The Dar family said the farm was their only income source, but the administration demolished it on a complaint by locals demanding a playground there.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 6:28 PM IST
Srinagar: On December 13, Mudasir Ahmad Dar, his aged parents and siblings went to their fish farm in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, not to feed their fish, but wail and weep before the revenue officials of the district to plead against the demolition of their only source of livelihood.
Dar’s father, Ghulam Mohammad Dar set up the fish farm 15 years ago on 10 marla of government land in village Bandi Payeen where his fellow villagers have 192 kanals of the state land under their use.
Dar, a graduate, said that his father had established the farm which was providing livelihood to 10 family members-his parents and siblings. But on Saturday, the local revenue authorities swooped down on the farm along with a bulldozer and completely demolished the farm.
The demolition of the fish farm came at a time when the Jammu and Kashmir revenue department has identified and retrieved lakhs of kanals of land in the UT for building industrial estates to promote business and entrepreneurship among youth.
Defending the demolition, a senior revenue officer (Naib Tehsildar) of Kreeri revenue administration, Nisar Ahmad told ETV Bharat that the authorities followed the directions of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. He said some local youth had requested the authorities to construct a sports ground at the site.
A Division bench of the court comprising Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Shahzad Azeem on October 10, 2025, had upheld the order of the Single Bench which had directed the Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, to remove the encroachment of the land before enabling Dar to remove the fish stock.
Dar said his father knocked the doors after the local administration did not hear their pleas to allot them the land on lease or provide them alternative land so that their livelihood continues. “We had urged before the court not to dispossess us from land measuring 15 marlas falling under Khasra No. 954/114 Min in Estate Kalantra Bala, and not to demolish the fish farm,” he said. Later, his counsel pleaded for withdrawal of his appeal in the court and urged to approach the concerned authority for redress of his grievance which the DB had accepted. He has offered either exchange of the land against his equivalent property land or to allow him to purchase it upon payment.
Dar said his father on December 2, in a written application to the District Commissioner Baramulla urged him to transfer the patch of land either against payment or exchange for an equivalent piece of land owned by him. "I shall remain deeply obliged for your sympathetic consideration of my genuine request, which will safeguard my family's livelihood and prevent a grave financial and social hardship,” Ghulam Mohammad Dar had written in his application.
“This fish farm represents my family's primary source of livelihood. I have invested substantial financial resources and efforts to develop it, and its demolition would not only lead to severe financial losses but also deprive my family, including my educated children, of their only means of sustenance,” he said.
The revenue administration, which did not object to the farm during construction or in the last decade, were provoked into action by some local youth, who, four years ago, complained to the revenue administration against his farm as they wanted a sports ground at the site. The revenue officer also said that “people of Bandi Payeen village wanted a big playground at the site”, but they had not retrieved the land from any local in these years.
Dars had also applied for ownership of the land under the Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Rules, 2007, commonly known as ‘Roshni Act’. But this act was declared unconstitutional by the High Court in October 2020 and later the revenue authorities declared all land registrations invalid.
According to the revenue department documents, the locals have occupied 192 kanals of the land at the site and have not yet demarcated it for the construction of a playground. “This is just 2,000 square feet of land in the middle of a desolate, flood-prone area, with thousands of kanals of vacant land around it. There is no road access, and it is hard to imagine any meaningful infrastructure project coming up at this spot," Awami Ittehad Party’s (AIP) senior leader Naseer Rather, said.
Pointing out the land retrieval exercise of 2022, which the government stated was for promotion for industries to address rising unemployment, he said instead of protecting a small unit that was providing a livelihood, the revenue authorities have demolished a trout fish farm, leaving an entire family without its only source of income. "I fail to understand what public purpose this move has served, except causing pain and distress to a poor family,” Rather said.
Dar said that his father had established a traditional water-run-flour mill on his two marlas property land and later he found the land near it suitable for a fish farm due to continuous supply of the water from Ningli stream.
“But the main source of livelihood has now been snatched from us,” he said.
