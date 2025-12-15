ETV Bharat / state

Fish Farm's Demolition Snatches Livelihood Of Kashmir Family

Srinagar: On December 13, Mudasir Ahmad Dar, his aged parents and siblings went to their fish farm in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, not to feed their fish, but wail and weep before the revenue officials of the district to plead against the demolition of their only source of livelihood.

Dar’s father, Ghulam Mohammad Dar set up the fish farm 15 years ago on 10 marla of government land in village Bandi Payeen where his fellow villagers have 192 kanals of the state land under their use.

Dar, a graduate, said that his father had established the farm which was providing livelihood to 10 family members-his parents and siblings. But on Saturday, the local revenue authorities swooped down on the farm along with a bulldozer and completely demolished the farm.

A file photo of the fish farm demolished in Baramulla (ETV Bharat)

The demolition of the fish farm came at a time when the Jammu and Kashmir revenue department has identified and retrieved lakhs of kanals of land in the UT for building industrial estates to promote business and entrepreneurship among youth.

Defending the demolition, a senior revenue officer (Naib Tehsildar) of Kreeri revenue administration, Nisar Ahmad told ETV Bharat that the authorities followed the directions of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. He said some local youth had requested the authorities to construct a sports ground at the site.

A Division bench of the court comprising Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Shahzad Azeem on October 10, 2025, had upheld the order of the Single Bench which had directed the Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, to remove the encroachment of the land before enabling Dar to remove the fish stock.

Dar said his father knocked the doors after the local administration did not hear their pleas to allot them the land on lease or provide them alternative land so that their livelihood continues. “We had urged before the court not to dispossess us from land measuring 15 marlas falling under Khasra No. 954/114 Min in Estate Kalantra Bala, and not to demolish the fish farm,” he said. Later, his counsel pleaded for withdrawal of his appeal in the court and urged to approach the concerned authority for redress of his grievance which the DB had accepted. He has offered either exchange of the land against his equivalent property land or to allow him to purchase it upon payment.