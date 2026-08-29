First-Year Student Found Dead In Durgapur Private Medical College
A college official said Abhishek Kumar (20) from Bihar was preparing for examinations, and it could be due to the study pressure, reports Soumen Banerjee.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Durgapur: A first-year student of a private medical college in the Rajbandh area of West Bengal's Durgapur was found dead in the hostel room, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Kumar (20) from Bihar's Sitamarhi.
The body was discovered on Friday afternoon by his classmates, who broke the door after getting no response. Raspreet Singh, deputy commissioner of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, said, "The family of the student has been informed. An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause behind it."
Police said Kumar and his roommate were preparing for their first-year examinations, scheduled to begin in five days. On Friday afternoon, the roommate went out for a while. Upon returning, he found the door locked from the inside. Despite repeated calls, there was no response from Kumar.
When the door was forced open after informing college authorities, Kumar was found hanging and was rushed to the hospital's emergency department, where doctors declared him dead, police said.
Shubhra Shekhar Bhattacharya, the assistant general manager of the private medical college, said, "It can't be said if there was any mental stress on the student. We received no reports of pressure from seniors or anything of that nature. Examinations are scheduled in five days, so mental stress due to that is a possibility — though this is merely a speculation. The police are investigating the rest of the matter."
Apart from the roommate, other classmates of the deceased are being interrogated. Sources indicate that the police have not yet obtained any concrete information regarding the cause of death.
By examining his mobile phone to obtain data, investigators are trying to unravel the mystery surrounding the death. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, after which it will be handed over to the family members who have already arrived from Bihar.
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