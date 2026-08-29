ETV Bharat / state

First-Year Student Found Dead In Durgapur Private Medical College

Durgapur: A first-year student of a private medical college in the Rajbandh area of West Bengal's Durgapur was found dead in the hostel room, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Kumar (20) from Bihar's Sitamarhi.

The body was discovered on Friday afternoon by his classmates, who broke the door after getting no response. Raspreet Singh, deputy commissioner of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, said, "The family of the student has been informed. An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause behind it."

Police said Kumar and his roommate were preparing for their first-year examinations, scheduled to begin in five days. On Friday afternoon, the roommate went out for a while. Upon returning, he found the door locked from the inside. Despite repeated calls, there was no response from Kumar.

When the door was forced open after informing college authorities, Kumar was found hanging and was rushed to the hospital's emergency department, where doctors declared him dead, police said.