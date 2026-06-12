ETV Bharat / state

First-year BDS Student’s Suicide: Loan App Telecaller Held From Uttar Pradesh

Kannur: A loan app telecaller has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the suicide of Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student at Anjarakandy Dental College in Kannur. The accused, identified as Saurav, a native of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended by the Crime Branch team and charged with abetment to suicide.

With Saurav's arrest, the total number of suspects arrested in connection with the student's death has risen to four. The investigation team had previously arrested Jai Prakash from Haryana, along with Prashant Keval and Rishikesh Tiwari, both natives of Uttar Pradesh. The case, which focuses on loan app fraud and extortion threats, is being investigated by Crime Branch DSP Jeevan George under the direct supervision of Kannur Crime Branch SP P Balakrishnan Nair.

In a parallel development, the Kerala High Court has scheduled the anticipatory bail plea of the prime accused, college faculty member Dr Ram, for its final verdict. Dr Ram had approached the High Court after the Thalassery Sessions Court rejected his anticipatory bail application. In his plea, Dr Ram contended that he had no involvement in the incident and claimed that he was being framed in the case.

During the hearing, Dr Ram also submitted that he was being subjected to a media trial and personal targeting. However, the High Court rejected this argument, observing that the media cannot be blamed in this matter. The court noted that the media play a crucial role in raising public awareness and intervening in issues of social importance.