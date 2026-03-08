ETV Bharat / state

Women's Day 2026: Chhattisgarh's First Woman Ventriloquist Wants To Wean Children Away From Mobile Phone Addiction

Raipur: Besides her contributions in the field of education and art, Dr Mitali Khodiyar stands out as Chhattisgarh's first female ventriloquist. She has been working to raise awareness amongst her students through the artform of puppetry.

Apart from teaching the children at the Brighton International School, Dr. Mitali also holds online classes in Hindi for foreigners that are eager to learn about India. She has also been featured in radio programmes abroad.

She related that her art is a tool that is proving to be effective in weaning the children away from the addiction of mobile phones. She disclosed that puppetry is very popular abroad.

Talking to ETV Bharat, she said, "I help those working in the hotel industry as well as some bloggers and filmmakers who want their work promoted in Hindi. Many foreign YouTubers come to India and want to learn about, talk to and meet Indian people. Foreigners are quite aware of Indian culture and want to learn Hindi. I've been involved in this for the last eight years besides being a Hindi teacher in school."

Talking about her response to the mobile addiction of children she said, "I noticed that they listened to stories very attentively when I taught. I found out that they spent five to six hours on their phones."

Feeling that she should work on getting them away from mobile phones, she learnt storytelling skills offline from North America becoming a certified storyteller.

"After learning the nuances of storytelling, I started telling stories to the children in the villages through my puppets," she disclosed while stating that her emphasis is to rekindle imagination among the children.