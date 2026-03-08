Women's Day 2026: Chhattisgarh's First Woman Ventriloquist Wants To Wean Children Away From Mobile Phone Addiction
Dr Mitali Khodiyar has been reaching out to the children, telling stories through her Ventro doll Chhakku.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 6:08 AM IST
Raipur: Besides her contributions in the field of education and art, Dr Mitali Khodiyar stands out as Chhattisgarh's first female ventriloquist. She has been working to raise awareness amongst her students through the artform of puppetry.
Apart from teaching the children at the Brighton International School, Dr. Mitali also holds online classes in Hindi for foreigners that are eager to learn about India. She has also been featured in radio programmes abroad.
She related that her art is a tool that is proving to be effective in weaning the children away from the addiction of mobile phones. She disclosed that puppetry is very popular abroad.
Talking to ETV Bharat, she said, "I help those working in the hotel industry as well as some bloggers and filmmakers who want their work promoted in Hindi. Many foreign YouTubers come to India and want to learn about, talk to and meet Indian people. Foreigners are quite aware of Indian culture and want to learn Hindi. I've been involved in this for the last eight years besides being a Hindi teacher in school."
Talking about her response to the mobile addiction of children she said, "I noticed that they listened to stories very attentively when I taught. I found out that they spent five to six hours on their phones."
Feeling that she should work on getting them away from mobile phones, she learnt storytelling skills offline from North America becoming a certified storyteller.
"After learning the nuances of storytelling, I started telling stories to the children in the villages through my puppets," she disclosed while stating that her emphasis is to rekindle imagination among the children.
She has been using a Ventro doll named Chhakku which was her nickname as a child. "I wanted to see my childhood through the doll. When I tell a story, Chhakku also tells it with me. Chhakku advises children to stay away from mobile phones. Children often don't listen to their parents or their teachers but they look up to the doll with which they have been playing since childhood. I have found that children believe what Chhakku is saying," she explained.
She related that puppetry became a tool of instruction for her when she was taking online classes and found that the children would mute their devices and move away.
"I wondered what to do to attract their attention, and I made eyes and a nose on a small purse and used it as a medium to reach out to the children who became attentive," she shared while stating that the school Principal was impressed with the innovation. She started practicing with puppets and ordered a puppet from the US to reach out to the children.
Sharing her broadcast on Mix Cloud London Radio some years ago, Dr. Mitali said that the radio station solicited stories and sent one about the forests of Chhattisgarh which was accepted and aired.
When asked about the puppetry and ventriloquism practiced by her, she shared, "People teach puppetry through small puppets. We see string puppets in Rajasthan all the time. But this art of ventriloquism is more popular abroad. None exists in Chhattisgarh. Ventriloquism is more popular abroad and is related to magic. Magicians used to do this for entertainment in the past. I felt this art should be introduced in Chhattisgarh as well."
She said that giving sound to the Ventro doll is challenging because sounds are made from human throats. "We don't move our lips, making it seem as if we're not speaking. The puppet is completely inanimate. We have to bring it to life. Whenever the puppet speaks, we have to imitate it in perfect harmony. What we're saying, how the puppet moves its hands, is a very difficult task. To master this art, we need four to five hours of practice," she shared.
Her message for the women on the occasion of the International Women’s Day is to be bold and have the courage to call out whatever is wrong."“Have the courage to showcase your talent. The one who is more courageous has a better destiny," she underlined.
