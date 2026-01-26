A New Dawn: Tricolour Hoisted For The First Time In Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad
Surrendered Naxalites witnessed the Republic Day parade for the first time in their lives in Dhamtari.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST
Narayanpur/Dhamtari: Abujhmad, a hotbed of Naxalism, witnessed history on Republic Day as the Tricolour was hoisted in the region for the first time since Independence.
The villages that were once terrorized by Naxalites witnessed the celebration of democracy as the locals proudly participated in the Republic Day celebrations on the day. The Republic Day celebrations were held at the Toke camp of Border Security Force's 135 Battalion and the anganwadi centre. Children, women, and the elderly participated enthusiastically in the event.
On November 11 last year, the Border Security Force had established a camp in Toke. "The BSF not only strives to provide security but is also committed to stand with locals in their, joys and sorrows," Assistant Commandant of 135 Battalion, Pradeep Kumar Jha
The villagers said the presence of security forces has brought positive changes to the area. Road construction has now begun in the village whose residents are now benefiting from the government's housing schemes, they said. The Republic Day celebrations were also held in numerous other villages of Abujhmad.
In another first, rehabilitated Naxalites attended the main Republic Day celebrations at Dhamtari. ETV Bharat correspondent Abhishek Mishra spoke with surrendered Naxalites. One of the surrendered rebels, Jyoti said she was associated with CPI (Maoist) since 2012 and had never watched a Republic Day parade.
Kurud MLA Ajay Chandrakar, the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations, said, "A new dawn will beckon Dhamtari district after March 31". He said improvement in law and order leads to development, security and social standards in a region.
SP Suraj Singh Parihar said that Republic Day said the surrendered Naxalites witnessed the fundamental spirit of the Constitution. "This was the first Republic Day of their lives, and it is a meaningful step towards bringing them into the mainstream," he said.
The Republic Day celebrations were held at Eklavya Sports Ground in Dhamtari during which Chandrakar released three colored balloons into the sky as a symbol of peace. Dhamtari MLA Omkar Sahu, District Panchayat Chairman Arun Sarva, Mayor Ramu Rohra and Collector Abinash Mishra were among the dignitaries present.
