A New Dawn: Tricolour Hoisted For The First Time In Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad

The Tricolour being hoisted at the BSF camp in Toke village ( ETV Bharat )

Narayanpur/Dhamtari: Abujhmad, a hotbed of Naxalism, witnessed history on Republic Day as the Tricolour was hoisted in the region for the first time since Independence. The villages that were once terrorized by Naxalites witnessed the celebration of democracy as the locals proudly participated in the Republic Day celebrations on the day. The Republic Day celebrations were held at the Toke camp of Border Security Force's 135 Battalion and the anganwadi centre. Children, women, and the elderly participated enthusiastically in the event. On November 11 last year, the Border Security Force had established a camp in Toke. "The BSF not only strives to provide security but is also committed to stand with locals in their, joys and sorrows," Assistant Commandant of 135 Battalion, Pradeep Kumar Jha BSF personnel during the flag hoisting ceremony (ETV Bharat)