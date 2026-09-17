Uttarakhand: Shri Hemkund Sahib Springs Back To Life With Season's First Snowfall
Around 1,500 to 1,800 devotees are visiting Shri Hemkund Sahib daily. The devotees are also visiting the Valley of Flowers in large numbers.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Chamoli: The Sikh holy shrine of Shri Hemkund Sahib at Uttarakhand's Chamoli has sprung back to life with the season's first snowfall.
Tourists are enjoying a mesmerizing view of Shri Hemkund Sahib, blanketed in a white blanket of snow. Sikh devotees visiting the shrine, after paying obeisance at the Gurudwara, are enjoying the snowfall. They said visiting a sacred site like Shri Hemkund Sahib in the midst of a snowfall is a different and special experience.
The footfall of devotees went up at the Gurudwara after rains subsided recently. Sources said, around 1,500 to 1,800 devotees are visiting Shri Hemkund Sahib daily. The devotees are also visiting the Valley of Flowers in large numbers. Valley of Flowers National Park was established in 1982. It is known for its meadows of endemic alpine flowers and the variety of flora.
Sewa Singh, manager of the Shri Hemkund Sahib Management Trust, said the pilgrimage is proceeding smoothly and systematically. On September 16, 1,894 pilgrims visited Shri Hemkund Sahib. "As of September 16, a total of 3,26,828 pilgrims have paid obeisance at Shri Hemkund Sahib. The number of pilgrims is steadily increasing, and the pilgrimage is gradually picking up speed again," he said.
⚠️ यात्रियों की सुरक्षा के दृष्टिगत महत्वपूर्ण सूचना ⚠️— Rudraprayag Police Uttarakhand (@RudraprayagPol) September 17, 2026
केदारनाथ धाम पैदल मार्ग पर चीरबासा हेलीपैड के समीप लैंडस्लाइड जोन में पहाड़ी पर अभी भी बड़े-बड़े पत्थर फंसे हुए हैं, जो तेज बारिश के कारण कभी भी नीचे गिर सकते हैं।
🌧️ तेज बारिश एवं धुंध के चलते सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से इस… pic.twitter.com/x0wdWyWAPW
In addition to Shri Hemkund Sahib, Kedarnath Dham has also been experiencing light rain since Thursday morning. Due to bad weather, helicopter services to the shrine have been suspended.
Besides, as large boulders remain stuck on the hillside in the landslide zone near the Chirbasa helipad on the Kedarnath Dham walking route, the road cleaning and widening work at this location has been suspended for safety reasons. Keeping in mind the safety of the passengers, passengers are not being sent towards Kedarnath from Gaurikund and Sonprayag, said officials.
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