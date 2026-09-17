ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Shri Hemkund Sahib Springs Back To Life With Season's First Snowfall

Chamoli: The Sikh holy shrine of Shri Hemkund Sahib at Uttarakhand's Chamoli has sprung back to life with the season's first snowfall.

Tourists are enjoying a mesmerizing view of Shri Hemkund Sahib, blanketed in a white blanket of snow. Sikh devotees visiting the shrine, after paying obeisance at the Gurudwara, are enjoying the snowfall. They said visiting a sacred site like Shri Hemkund Sahib in the midst of a snowfall is a different and special experience.

The footfall of devotees went up at the Gurudwara after rains subsided recently. Sources said, around 1,500 to 1,800 devotees are visiting Shri Hemkund Sahib daily. The devotees are also visiting the Valley of Flowers in large numbers. Valley of Flowers National Park was established in 1982. It is known for its meadows of endemic alpine flowers and the variety of flora.