First Round Of Manipur Govt-UNC Talks ‘Fruitful, Cordial’: Spokesperson
Government spokesperson Thokchom Radheshyam described the meeting as an "ice breaker" and said further rounds of talks would be held.
By PTI
Published : August 10, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Senapati/ Imphal: The first round of talks between the Manipur government and the United Naga Council (UNC) was "fruitful and cordial", with both sides agreeing to continue discussions to find solutions to issues raised by the Naga apex body, a government spokesperson said on Monday.
The talks were held at the Senapati district headquarters, where a delegation of ministers and nine MLAs led by Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho and Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam held discussions with UNC representatives.
The UNC has been demanding abrogation of the SoO pact with Kuki militant groups, declaration of the Kuki National Front-President (KNF-P) as a terrorist organisation, removal of the deputy chief minister from office and arrest of KNF-P cadres allegedly involved in the killing of six Naga civilians.
Government spokesperson Thokchom Radheshyam described the meeting as an "ice breaker" and said further rounds of talks would be held.
"Today, United Naga Council and Manipur government representatives led by Dikho and Konthoujam came to Senapati to discuss and find solutions to several issues. We had fruitful and cordial discussions. This is the first round of discussions, and a series of talks will follow to find a solution," he told reporters.
"Talks have just started, and results will come after a series of discussions. Still, today’s meeting was an ice-breaker. Let’s wait for the result," Radheshyam, who is a BJP MLA, said.
On the demand for abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant groups, he said, "That is the policy of the government of India. Manipur is part of India and we have to go by the policy and decision of the Centre." UNC president Ng Lorho, however, said the organisation would not lift its blockade along the national highways until its four-point charter of demands was met.
"We discussed with ministers and MLAs the way forward on how to bring peace. We discussed our four-point charter of demands, and we stick to it. Unless it is fulfilled, we will not end the blockade," Lorho told reporters after the meeting.
He said the government had appealed to the UNC to withdraw the blockade but warned that the organisation could take "more stringent actions" if its demands were not met.
Lorho also said further talks should be held in Senapati and not Imphal.
On June 12, the UNC submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, demanding abrogation of the SoO pact with all Kuki militant groups, declaration of the Kuki National Front-President (KNF-P) as a terrorist organisation, removal of the deputy chief minister from office and arrest of KNF-P cadres allegedly involved in the killing of six Naga civilians.
The UNC had alleged that the deputy CM was the wife of KNF-P leader Semtinthang.
Days after submitting the memorandum, the UNC said as its demands had not been met, it was compelled to launch blockades on National Highways 2 and 37 in Naga-inhabited areas to press for it.
The prolonged blockade along national highways by the UNC since June has severely affected the supply of essential commodities and contributed to a rise in prices of edible items in the state.
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