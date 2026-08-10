ETV Bharat / state

First Round Of Manipur Govt-UNC Talks ‘Fruitful, Cordial’: Spokesperson

Senapati/ Imphal: The first round of talks between the Manipur government and the United Naga Council (UNC) was "fruitful and cordial", with both sides agreeing to continue discussions to find solutions to issues raised by the Naga apex body, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

The talks were held at the Senapati district headquarters, where a delegation of ministers and nine MLAs led by Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho and Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam held discussions with UNC representatives.

The UNC has been demanding abrogation of the SoO pact with Kuki militant groups, declaration of the Kuki National Front-President (KNF-P) as a terrorist organisation, removal of the deputy chief minister from office and arrest of KNF-P cadres allegedly involved in the killing of six Naga civilians.

Government spokesperson Thokchom Radheshyam described the meeting as an "ice breaker" and said further rounds of talks would be held.

"Today, United Naga Council and Manipur government representatives led by Dikho and Konthoujam came to Senapati to discuss and find solutions to several issues. We had fruitful and cordial discussions. This is the first round of discussions, and a series of talks will follow to find a solution," he told reporters.

"Talks have just started, and results will come after a series of discussions. Still, today’s meeting was an ice-breaker. Let’s wait for the result," Radheshyam, who is a BJP MLA, said.

On the demand for abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant groups, he said, "That is the policy of the government of India. Manipur is part of India and we have to go by the policy and decision of the Centre." UNC president Ng Lorho, however, said the organisation would not lift its blockade along the national highways until its four-point charter of demands was met.

"We discussed with ministers and MLAs the way forward on how to bring peace. We discussed our four-point charter of demands, and we stick to it. Unless it is fulfilled, we will not end the blockade," Lorho told reporters after the meeting.