ETV Bharat / state

First Rocket To Be Launched From Tamil Nadu's Kulasekharapatnam Next Year: ISRO Chairman

Chennai: ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on Sunday said the first rocket will be launched from Kulasekharapatnam in Tamil Nadu in March or April next year.

"Work is underway to set up a new rocket launch site at Kulasekharapatnam in Thoothukudi district. The first rocket will be launched from this launch site next year in March or April," he said.

Addressing the media at Chennai airport, Narayanan said, “The NVS-03 navigation satellite was successfully launched by GSLV-F18 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on October 30 at 11:51 pm. This is the third in the series of India’s next generation navigation satellites".

The satellite, which was launched into an orbit of around 38,000 kilometres, has been raised to a distance of another 5,500 kilometres with the help of its own propulsion engine. Steps are being taken to further elevate the satellite to its target trajectory, Narayanan said. He said the technology is essential for tracking, precise timing, and location detection. A minimum of four satellites are required to provide complete service.

"The technology will be used for various needs including public safety, aircraft landing and taking off at airports, and ship navigation," he said. Narayanan said India currently has 56 satellites. However, thousands of satellites are needed to meet all the country's needs and to detect and monitor various information.