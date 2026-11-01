First Rocket To Be Launched From Tamil Nadu's Kulasekharapatnam Next Year: ISRO Chairman
Narayanan said so far around 8,000 experiments have been conducted for the Gaganyaan project with plans to send unmanned craft to space.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Chennai: ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on Sunday said the first rocket will be launched from Kulasekharapatnam in Tamil Nadu in March or April next year.
"Work is underway to set up a new rocket launch site at Kulasekharapatnam in Thoothukudi district. The first rocket will be launched from this launch site next year in March or April," he said.
Addressing the media at Chennai airport, Narayanan said, “The NVS-03 navigation satellite was successfully launched by GSLV-F18 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on October 30 at 11:51 pm. This is the third in the series of India’s next generation navigation satellites".
The satellite, which was launched into an orbit of around 38,000 kilometres, has been raised to a distance of another 5,500 kilometres with the help of its own propulsion engine. Steps are being taken to further elevate the satellite to its target trajectory, Narayanan said. He said the technology is essential for tracking, precise timing, and location detection. A minimum of four satellites are required to provide complete service.
Mission Success! GSLV-F18 has successfully placed NVS-03 in the intended orbit. Congratulations! Watch live: https://t.co/6X42ANRnTC Mission details: https://t.co/wtZ6TmjUhc #GSLVF18 #NVS03 #ISRO #NavIC— ISRO (@isro) October 30, 2026
"The technology will be used for various needs including public safety, aircraft landing and taking off at airports, and ship navigation," he said. Narayanan said India currently has 56 satellites. However, thousands of satellites are needed to meet all the country's needs and to detect and monitor various information.
Gaganyaan Project - Unmanned spacecraft to be launched and tested soon
Narayanan said the Gaganyaan project is progressing well. "So far, about 8,000 experiments have been conducted for the project. There are plans to send unmanned spacecraft to conduct tests before sending humans into space," he said, adding the first phase of the launch is underway. Unmanned spacecraft tests will be followed by efforts to send humans into space.
He said work is underway on Chandrayaan 4 and Chandrayaan 5. In particular, Chandrayaan 4 is scheduled to be launched in 2028. Work is underway on the projects to take lunar research to the next level. "Around 37 terabytes of data has been obtained so far through scientific studies related to space and the sun. The scientific data has been published on the website for the benefit of researchers and the public," Narayanan said.
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India’s Own Navigation System Strengthened: ISRO Successfully Launches NVS-03 Satellite