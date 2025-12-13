ETV Bharat / state

First Phase Of SIR Flags Major Inconsistencies In Bengal Voter List; EC Orders Detailed Check

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) officials distribute the SIR form in the Karimpur assembly constituency, in Nadia ( File/ANI )

Kolkata: The first phase of SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal has exposed widespread inconsistencies, particularly in identifying new voters based on parentage and family mapping from the 2002 rolls, prompting the Election Commission to order a detailed verification of enumeration forms, an official said on Friday.

The ongoing cross-checking process has uncovered numerous "logical discrepancies" in the voter data, a well-placed source in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer claimed.

"Names of fathers are incorrect or mismatched in 85,01,486 cases, accounting for 11.09 per cent of the total voters," he alleged.

Also, 24,21,133 voters are listed as having more than six children, and inconsistencies have been observed in age differences related to parents, he said.

In 11,95,230 cases, the age gap between a voter and their parents is less than 15 years, while in 8,77,736 cases, it exceeds 50 years, which is considered unrealistic.