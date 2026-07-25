ETV Bharat / state

First Phase Of SIR Completed In Haryana, Draft Electoral Roll On July 31

Chandigarh: The draft electoral roll will be published on July 31 as the first phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has been completed in Haryana.

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) A Sreenivas said here on Saturday that 20,629 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) distributed enumeration forms to more than 2.06 crore electors, out of which about 1.72 crore enumeration forms have been digitised.

However, the names of over 33.84 lakh could not be recorded. Of these, nearly 13.75 lakh had permanently shifted, 7.66 lakh were found to have passed away, 2.04 lakh were already registered as electors, 9.36 lakh were found absent, while nearly 1 lakh electors did not submit their enumeration forms due to other reasons.

Sreenivas said the draft electoral roll will be published on July 31 and will be made available on the official website and at all designated publication centres.

He said that claims and objections may be filed from July 31 to August 30. If the name of any elector does not appear in the draft electoral roll, he or she may submit Form 6 to get the name included again. The name will be included in the final electoral roll. The Haryana CEO also clarified that the name of any elector will not be deleted without giving an opportunity of hearing.

If an elector is aggrieved by the decision of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), an appeal may be filed before the district magistrate within 15 days. If the grievance still persists, a further appeal may be filed before the Chief Electoral Officer within 30 days.