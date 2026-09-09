Voting Begins In First Phase Of Rajasthan Civic Polls
The 162 urban local bodies going to polls include four municipal corporations, 27 municipal councils and 131 municipalities.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 9:01 AM IST
Jaipur: Voting in the first phase of Rajasthan's urban local body elections began on Wednesday across 162 civic bodies across the state, including 18 in Jaipur district. More than 20,000 candidates are in the fray for 5,393 councillor posts in the first phase. Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, officials said.
The 162 urban local bodies going to polls include four municipal corporations, 27 municipal councils and 131 municipalities. Polling in Alwar city witnessed protest from voters when an electronic voting machine (EVM) did not work. In Sawai Madhopur and Jodhpur, an EVM technical glitch also led to long queues.
The four municipal corporations covered in the first phase are Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner and Bhilwara. A total of 20,623 candidates are contesting the elections in the first phase.
According to officials, 57,52,278 (57.52 lakh) voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 7,683 polling booths across the 162 civic bodies. In Jaipur district, polling will be conducted at 565 booths across 18 urban local bodies.
The civic bodies going to polls in Jaipur district include Manoharpur, Phulera, Sambhar, Naraina, Kishangarh-Renwal, Shahpura, Dudu, Chaksu, Phagi, Jobner, Khejroli, Jamwaramgarh, Vatika, Kanota, Bassi, Bagru, Kaladera and Chomu. Polling for Rajasthan's 309 urban local bodies is being conducted in two phases on September 9 and 11. Counting of votes for councillor posts will be held on September 14.
Also read: