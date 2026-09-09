ETV Bharat / state

Voting Begins In First Phase Of Rajasthan Civic Polls

Polling parties depart from Bhawani Niketan College campus for their respective polling stations ahead of the first phase of the Rajasthan Local Body Elections 2026, in Jaipur Tuesday ( IANS )

Jaipur: Voting in the first phase of Rajasthan's urban local body elections began on Wednesday across 162 civic bodies across the state, including 18 in Jaipur district. More than 20,000 candidates are in the fray for 5,393 councillor posts in the first phase. Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, officials said. The 162 urban local bodies going to polls include four municipal corporations, 27 municipal councils and 131 municipalities. Polling in Alwar city witnessed protest from voters when an electronic voting machine (EVM) did not work. In Sawai Madhopur and Jodhpur, an EVM technical glitch also led to long queues. Voting Begins In First Phase Of Rajasthan Civic Polls (ETV Bharat)