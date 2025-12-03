ETV Bharat / state

First Phase Of Maharashtra Local Body Polls Marred By Violence; 60 Percent Turnout Recorded

People wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Maharashtra local body elections, in Karad, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. ( PTI )

Mumbai: Widespread violence marked the first phase of Maharashtra local body polls, which recorded a 60 percent voter turnout. The election for municipal bodies and Zilla Panchayats are being held after nine years with people turning up in large numbers to the polling booths till late in the evening.

The polls however were marred by violence in various places. The tempers were high as in a development, the Bombay High Court bench of Nagpur directed the SEC to hold the counting of votes for the first phase and second phase together on December 21. Earlier, the counting date was December 3. However, the SEC postponed elections in 288 wards to December 20. The bench said, assessing the "disclosure of public mood" and exit polls that could have impacted the second phase, the counting was postponed.

An official informed that voting began at 7.30 am and concluded at 5.30 pm. Nearly one crore people were eligible to exercise their franchise.

There were a total of 6,042 seats and 264 posts of presidents of both categories of local governing bodies (municipal councils as well as nagar panchayats) up for grabs. Interestingly, in many places, ruling alliance partners BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP contested against each other.

Voters cast their vote during the Maharashtra Nagar Parishad, Nagar Panchayat elections polls, in Nagpur on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 (ANI)

There were reports of violence and altercations between politicians at many places. Shiv Sena and NCP workers clashed in Roha and Mahad towns in Raigad district, while tension prevailed in Gevrai town of Beed district when BJP and NCP workers came to blows.

A case was registered against 21 identified and 20-30 unidentified persons at the Gevrai police station for hurling stones and vandalizing an SUV during the election, an official said.

Two groups came face-to-face near a polling booth in Gevrai when the polling was on. The groups later clashed and vandalized the SUV at 11.45 am, added the official.

Clashes between political workers were also reported at Muktai Nagar in Jalgaon district, Bhor in Pune, Mhaswad in Satara, Jat in Sangli, Hingoli, Buldhana, Dahanu in Thane and Shahada in Nandurbar district.

In Mahad, supporters of Vikas Gogawale, son of Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale, and NCP's Sushant Jabre clashed in Nave Nagar, a police official said, adding that a person also brandished a firearm.