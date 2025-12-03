First Phase Of Maharashtra Local Body Polls Marred By Violence; 60 Percent Turnout Recorded
Preparations on for the second phase on December 20 as EVMs are being guarded in strong rooms.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 11:52 AM IST
Mumbai: Widespread violence marked the first phase of Maharashtra local body polls, which recorded a 60 percent voter turnout. The election for municipal bodies and Zilla Panchayats are being held after nine years with people turning up in large numbers to the polling booths till late in the evening.
The polls however were marred by violence in various places. The tempers were high as in a development, the Bombay High Court bench of Nagpur directed the SEC to hold the counting of votes for the first phase and second phase together on December 21. Earlier, the counting date was December 3. However, the SEC postponed elections in 288 wards to December 20. The bench said, assessing the "disclosure of public mood" and exit polls that could have impacted the second phase, the counting was postponed.
An official informed that voting began at 7.30 am and concluded at 5.30 pm. Nearly one crore people were eligible to exercise their franchise.
There were a total of 6,042 seats and 264 posts of presidents of both categories of local governing bodies (municipal councils as well as nagar panchayats) up for grabs. Interestingly, in many places, ruling alliance partners BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP contested against each other.
There were reports of violence and altercations between politicians at many places. Shiv Sena and NCP workers clashed in Roha and Mahad towns in Raigad district, while tension prevailed in Gevrai town of Beed district when BJP and NCP workers came to blows.
A case was registered against 21 identified and 20-30 unidentified persons at the Gevrai police station for hurling stones and vandalizing an SUV during the election, an official said.
Two groups came face-to-face near a polling booth in Gevrai when the polling was on. The groups later clashed and vandalized the SUV at 11.45 am, added the official.
Clashes between political workers were also reported at Muktai Nagar in Jalgaon district, Bhor in Pune, Mhaswad in Satara, Jat in Sangli, Hingoli, Buldhana, Dahanu in Thane and Shahada in Nandurbar district.
In Mahad, supporters of Vikas Gogawale, son of Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale, and NCP's Sushant Jabre clashed in Nave Nagar, a police official said, adding that a person also brandished a firearm.
An FIR was filed against Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar after a video purportedly showed him entering a polling booth while a woman was casting her vote in Hingoli district.
The Opposition Congress complained of bogus voting in Buldhana. Two suspected bogus voters were caught at a polling station in Buldhana barely an hour-and-a-half after voting began for the municipal council elections there, the Maharashtra Congress claimed.
A man allegedly attempted to cast a vote in the name of local resident Vaibhav Deshmukh at the Gandhi Primary School polling centre in ward no. 15 of Buldhana. The individual is said to be a resident of Kothali in Motala taluka, the Congress alleged in a statement.
Another person accompanying him was also detained, while Congress functionaries claimed that more individuals from Kothali and Ibrahimpur had been brought to Buldhana city with the intention of casting fraudulent votes.
The Opposition party alleged that Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad was bringing people from rural areas to cast bogus votes in the Buldhana Municipal Council elections. However, there was no response yet from the authorities on the allegation.
At least four EVMs malfunctioned in Nandurbar district, leading to long queues outside polling booths. Complaints of EVM malfunctioning were also reported at Amaravati, Badlapur, Nanded, Jalgaon, Yavatmal, Bhokardan and Akluj.
A voter allegedly smashed an EVM at Gadchandur in Chandrapur district. In another incident, a worker of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) was caught by some people while allegedly distributing money and handed over to police at Yeola in Nashik district.
Amid reports of clashes between workers of the Shiv Sena and NCP in Raigad, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said violence has no place in democracy.
All parties, including the members of the ruling coalition, should maintain discipline, said the NCP chief, adding, "alliance dharma must be honoured by all partners." "Let the people decide who they want to elect," Pawar stated, adding any attempt to disturb peace or influence voters through force was "against the Constitution and Maharashtra's values." The poll battle became multi-dimensional with the BJP-led Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) locking horns, interspersed by "friendly fights" among the alliances.
Meanwhile, the postponement of polls and counting has added pressure on the police and security forces. In many places where there were incidents of violence, more police have been deployed since local politicians have summoned their workers to stand guard at these centres. CM Devendra Fadnavis and all political parties have sharply criticized the SEC for making sudden decisions which the CM termed as "failure of the system and process."
Read More: