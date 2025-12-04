Ghaziabad's Soon-To-Be-Launched Harnandipuram Project An Affordable Housing Dream For Delhi-NCR's Middle Class
The 541-hectare township will include a Sports City, a Medi City, a Cyber City, an Edu City, and offer quick connectivity with Delhi Metro, RRTC.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 1:16 PM IST
By Shaihzad Abid
Ghaziabad: If the most cherished dream of Delhi-NCR's burgeoning neo middle class is to own a 2/3-BHK, then Ghaziabad has been their destination for some time now. Despite the traffic chaos, lack of greenery and unmitigated pollution, the new middle class — especially immigrants from other states — have organically converted what once used to be part of western UP's badlands into a vibrant, multicultural destination of dreams. But with Delhi-NCR's residential property prices skyrocketing once again, the common man's dream is becoming increasingly difficult, especially in townships being developed by private builders.
Enter the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) with its Harnandipuram affordable township project. To be developed over 541 hectares, the project will also offer land for both residential and commercial properties, and include a Sports City, a Medi City, a Cyber City, and an Edu City, and will be located at a five-minute-distance from the Rapid Rail Transit Corridor, and easy access to the Namo Bharat Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and the Delhi Metro.
Sounds too good to be true? The GDA, which has been working on the scheme for the past eight months, and has currently intensified land acquisition, begs to differ. GDA Vice-Chairman Nandkishore Kalaal told ETV Bharat that the first phase of the scheme is expected to be launched within the next five months, even as efforts to obtain consent for land purchases by negotiating with farmers will continue.
A Smooth, Continuous Land Acquisition Process
No Land Acquisition
The GDA claims that all land for the project is being purchased directly from farmers based on mutual agreements, and that currently, there are no plans to acquire land using the "eminent domain" Act.
So far, the authority has signed deed agreements for 35 hectares of land for the Harnandipuram scheme. It has also received permission from farmers to purchase a further 85 hectares. The GDA's Kalaal said officials are negotiating with farmers for consent at the rate of 2-3 hectares daily.
He added, "The project will be developed on land acquired from eight contiguous villages — Mathurapur, Shamsher, Champat Nagar, Banera Khurd, Nagla Firozpur, Mohanpur, Shahpur Nij Morta, and Morta. The authority is purchasing land from farmers at a price four times the DM's circle rates."
Authority officials claimed the process of signing deed agreements with farmers for the project will accelerate over the next few weeks, with a target of acquiring 125 hectares over the next two months. To expedite the process, efforts will be made to appoint new accountants, law officers, deputy tehsildars, and tehsildars to the authority.
Topographical Survey Begins
The GDA has now begin conducting a topographical survey for the project, for which it issued a "Notice to Proceed" four days ago. Officials said the survey will be completed within a month, based on which, the project's first phase will be launched. The topographical survey will also offer them clarity on how many phases would be required to complete the project.
Already, the Authority hopes to use the revenue generated from the launch of the first phase, to develop and implement subsequent phases. Officials believe this will accelerate the project's progress and expansion of support infrastructure, while allowing the Authority to maintain a balance between its income and expenditure.
Various Townships Studied For The Planning
The Harnandipuram project will be the GDA's first new township after nearly a decade. Besides multistoried affordable housing, it will offer commercial shops and industrial plots. To develop this project, the GDA claims to have studied similar projects in several other countries, including ones in New York and Paris.
