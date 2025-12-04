ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad's Soon-To-Be-Launched Harnandipuram Project An Affordable Housing Dream For Delhi-NCR's Middle Class

By Shaihzad Abid

Ghaziabad: If the most cherished dream of Delhi-NCR's burgeoning neo middle class is to own a 2/3-BHK, then Ghaziabad has been their destination for some time now. Despite the traffic chaos, lack of greenery and unmitigated pollution, the new middle class — especially immigrants from other states — have organically converted what once used to be part of western UP's badlands into a vibrant, multicultural destination of dreams. But with Delhi-NCR's residential property prices skyrocketing once again, the common man's dream is becoming increasingly difficult, especially in townships being developed by private builders.

Enter the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) with its Harnandipuram affordable township project. To be developed over 541 hectares, the project will also offer land for both residential and commercial properties, and include a Sports City, a Medi City, a Cyber ​​City, and an Edu City, and will be located at a five-minute-distance from the Rapid Rail Transit Corridor, and easy access to the Namo Bharat Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and the Delhi Metro.

Sounds too good to be true? The GDA, which has been working on the scheme for the past eight months, and has currently intensified land acquisition, begs to differ. GDA Vice-Chairman Nandkishore Kalaal told ETV Bharat that the first phase of the scheme is expected to be launched within the next five months, even as efforts to obtain consent for land purchases by negotiating with farmers will continue.

A Smooth, Continuous Land Acquisition Process

The GDA claims that all land for the project is being purchased directly from farmers based on mutual agreements, and that currently, there are no plans to acquire land using the "eminent domain" Act.