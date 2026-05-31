ETV Bharat / state

First Opportunity For Andhra Pradesh In PM SETU Scheme: Arcelor Mittal Takes Charge of Visakhapatnam ITI Cluster Development

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh has got the first opportunity under the Rs 60,000 crore PM-SETU scheme as the National Steering Committee (NSC) has approved the strategic investment plan for the Visakhapatnam ITI Cluster in Andhra Pradesh submitted by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India.

The approval marks the first-ever Strategic Investment Plan to be cleared under Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) and makes Andhra Pradesh the first state to operationalise an industry partnership under the scheme.

The approval was accorded during the 3rd National Steering Committee Meeting convened by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

"With this approval, Andhra Pradesh becomes the first State under PM-SETU to onboard an Anchor Industry Partner (AIP), marking a major milestone in the operationalisation of the industry-led Hub-and-Spoke model envisioned under the scheme," an official government statement said on Saturday.

"In the coming months, further Strategic Investment Plans are expected to receive National Steering Committee approval, paving the way for a transformed vocational education and training ecosystem for Viksit Bharat 2047," an official statement said.

With 32 States and Union Territories having constituted their State Steering Committees and 12 States/UTs having floated their Requests for Proposals for inviting industry participation in the selection of Anchor Industry Partners -- several of which are approaching closure within the coming weeks -- PM-SETU stands at the threshold of a full-fledged, industry-led implementation phase, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship stated.

A robust pipeline of state-industry consultations, with multiple rounds concluded and several more scheduled in the weeks ahead, reflects deepening convergence between industry interest and state preparedness, it added.