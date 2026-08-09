First Of Its Kind Experiment In Maharashtra: Four Murrah Buffalo Calves Born Through Embryo Transfer Technology
The experiment by ET-IVF laboratory Tathawade researchers used egg cells from a high-milk yielding donor buffalo that were transferred to the surrogate buffaloes, reports Sajjad Sayyed.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST|
Updated : August 9, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
Pune: In a first of its kind experiment on buffaloes in Maharashtra, four healthy Murrah calves were successfully born using state-of-the-art embryo transfer technology in the state.
It is understood that at the ET-IVF laboratory in Tathawade, Pune, a high-milk-yielding Murrah buffalo owned by Swapnil Kalate was used as the donor. Five high-quality embryos were developed using this technology and transferred into recipient buffaloes at the Government Livestock Breeding Farm in Tathawade. Four of these buffaloes conceived successfully, resulting in the birth of four healthy Murrah calves—three females and one male.
Dr Vishnu Javane, Head of the laboratory at Tathawade, noted that this is the first experiment of its kind in the state. Dr Javane said that a high-pedigree Murrah buffalo, capable of producing 18 liters of milk, was selected as the donor.
On September 11, 16 oocytes (egg cells) were successfully collected from the donor buffalo. These were brought to the laboratory and fertilized using semen from a high-pedigree bull. By the sixth day, five high-quality embryos had developed. On September 19, these five embryos were transferred into surrogate buffaloes at the Tathawade farm.
According to Dr Javane, an examination conducted two and a half months later revealed that four of the five buffaloes had successfully conceived. After completing the gestation period of 10 months and 10 days, four healthy calves with high genetic potential were born between July 11 and July 20. Previously, the world's first IVF calf from a Pandharpuri buffalo—named 'Sheetal'—was produced at this same laboratory.
Naturally, a single buffalo can produce a maximum of only 8 to 10 offspring over its entire lifetime. However, Dr Javne stated that this state-of-the-art embryo transfer technology will make it possible to produce over 50 high-quality calves from a single superior buffalo's germplasm within a year, thereby enabling livestock farmers to rapidly increase the number of high-yielding dairy animals.
The Maharashtra Livestock Development Board has initiated the use of embryo transfer technology across all government livestock breeding farms in the state to produce high-pedigree bulls of various breeds.
Dr. Shitalkumar Mukne, CEO of the Maharashtra Livestock Development Board, stated that performing IVF and embryo transfer in buffaloes is considered technically far more complex and challenging compared to cows. However, the Tathawade laboratory overcame these challenges and successfully executed the procedure with Murrah buffaloes, he said.
Notably, developing a lineage of high-yielding animals using traditional artificial insemination methods typically takes a long period of 20 to 25 years. However, this technology has made it possible to achieve this process in a very short time. Ten to fifteen years ago, the cost of embryo transfer in livestock was around Rs 75,000 per embryo. Thanks to the efforts of our expert team, however, we have succeeded in bringing this cost down to below Rs 8,000, according to Dr Mukne.
He stated that in the near future, it will be possible to bring this technology directly to the doorsteps of ordinary farmers.
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