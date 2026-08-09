ETV Bharat / state

First Of Its Kind Experiment In Maharashtra: Four Murrah Buffalo Calves Born Through Embryo Transfer Technology

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Pune: In a first of its kind experiment on buffaloes in Maharashtra, four healthy Murrah calves were successfully born using state-of-the-art embryo transfer technology in the state. It is understood that at the ET-IVF laboratory in Tathawade, Pune, a high-milk-yielding Murrah buffalo owned by Swapnil Kalate was used as the donor. Five high-quality embryos were developed using this technology and transferred into recipient buffaloes at the Government Livestock Breeding Farm in Tathawade. Four of these buffaloes conceived successfully, resulting in the birth of four healthy Murrah calves—three females and one male. Four Murrah Buffalo Calves Born Through Embryo Transfer Technology (ETV Bharat) Dr Vishnu Javane, Head of the laboratory at Tathawade, noted that this is the first experiment of its kind in the state. Dr Javane said that a high-pedigree Murrah buffalo, capable of producing 18 liters of milk, was selected as the donor. On September 11, 16 oocytes (egg cells) were successfully collected from the donor buffalo. These were brought to the laboratory and fertilized using semen from a high-pedigree bull. By the sixth day, five high-quality embryos had developed. On September 19, these five embryos were transferred into surrogate buffaloes at the Tathawade farm.