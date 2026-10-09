First Of A Kind Neuro Rehab Treatment Now Available In A Government Hospital In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Essential to recovery of patients suffering from paralysis this treatment introduced by Ghati Hospital will be made affordable to all
Published : October 9, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Surgeons and medical professionals have reiterated that therapeutic procedures are as important as initial treatment for brain-related disorders. The key to recovery is physiotherapy in this entire aftercare; however, often the physiotherapy rates in most private hospitals are beyond the reach of most people. Now, however, a state-of-the-art system has been installed at Government Hospital and Training Institute, Ghati in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Officials of the hospital said treatment with these advanced machines will be accessible to all and sessions will be conducted at affordable prices. A sophisticated system, imported from Switzerland, has been made operational at the Hospital, where a dedicated Neuro-Rehab System unit has been set up for patients.
Doctors and staff have received specialised training from international experts to provide affordable treatment to fifty to sixty patients on a daily basis.
Dr Shivaji Sukre, Dean of Ghati Hospital, stated, "The formal inauguration ceremony will take place once the election code of conduct concludes."
This is the first of its kind of treatment which has been installed in a government hospital in this state. Ghati Hospital is an important institution serving the entire district of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as well as 10 other neighbouring districts.
It is the largest government hospital in this region to provide low-cost treatment to underprivileged patients. The hospital is now equipped with the state's finest physiotherapy system. This advanced treatment technology has been sourced from Switzerland to treat patients suffering from brain-related ailments. This state-of-the-art facility has been established through the District Planning Committee, with Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, Minister Atul Save, the Divisional Commissioner, and the District Collector coordinating to secure funds exceeding ₹15 crore.
Dr Sukre stated, "This is the first time such treatment has been made available in a government hospital in Maharashtra."
Making treatment and recovery inclusive
Usually, a long period of post-surgery and physiotherapy is required for the full recovery of a paralytic patient. Physiotherapy is essential and has been proven to be an effective treatment in the recovery of such patients. However, due to the cost of these machines and treatment, it is not possible for government hospitals to provide it to all patients. Now, with the introduction of a modern Neuro-Rehab System department in Ghati Hospital, people from across all sections of society will be able to receive treatment for brain-related conditions and physiotherapy at nominal rates.
However, the government is yet to announce the charges. Dr Sukre indicated the patients will not be charged over ₹200.
Department overview
The Neuro-Rehab System department, which is located on the second floor of the new building in Ghati Hospital, has eight types of specialised machines. These will be used to treat various body parts, including arms, legs, and back. These cater to specific areas of the body that can be affected after a person suffers from paralysis. The department has senior doctors, physiotherapists, nursing staff, a registration counter, and two treatment rooms to ensure treatment for at least 60 to 70 patients on a daily basis.
The hospital staff doesn't see any challenges initially; however, if the patient load increases, which they assess is likely, the hospital will introduce a registration-based treatment system.
Experts who have been brought from the US will remain in the city for the next few months to provide training on these treatment methods and oversee initially. Dr Sukre stated, "This initiative would bring significant relief to patients suffering from paralysis and have been unable to undergo physiotherapy due to lack of resources. Similarly, for a stroke, receiving treatment within the first hour can lead to full recovery, while treatment within four hours can result in an 80 per cent improvement."
Though injections for such conditions are now available in the market, this sort of physiotherapy is affordable; seeking immediate medical attention is essential, which also includes physiotherapy.