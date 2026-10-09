ETV Bharat / state

First Of A Kind Neuro Rehab Treatment Now Available In A Government Hospital In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A first of its kind neuro-rehab system machines have been installed in Ghati Hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which will be made accessible to all patients suffering from paralysis and stroke ( ETV Bharat )

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Surgeons and medical professionals have reiterated that therapeutic procedures are as important as initial treatment for brain-related disorders. The key to recovery is physiotherapy in this entire aftercare; however, often the physiotherapy rates in most private hospitals are beyond the reach of most people. Now, however, a state-of-the-art system has been installed at Government Hospital and Training Institute, Ghati in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Officials of the hospital said treatment with these advanced machines will be accessible to all and sessions will be conducted at affordable prices. A sophisticated system, imported from Switzerland, has been made operational at the Hospital, where a dedicated Neuro-Rehab System unit has been set up for patients.

Doctors and staff have received specialised training from international experts to provide affordable treatment to fifty to sixty patients on a daily basis. A first of its kind neuro-rehab system machines have been installed in Ghati Hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which will be made accessible to all patients suffering from paralysis and stroke (ETV Bharat) Dr Shivaji Sukre, Dean of Ghati Hospital, stated, "The formal inauguration ceremony will take place once the election code of conduct concludes." This is the first of its kind of treatment which has been installed in a government hospital in this state. Ghati Hospital is an important institution serving the entire district of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as well as 10 other neighbouring districts. It is the largest government hospital in this region to provide low-cost treatment to underprivileged patients. The hospital is now equipped with the state's finest physiotherapy system. This advanced treatment technology has been sourced from Switzerland to treat patients suffering from brain-related ailments. This state-of-the-art facility has been established through the District Planning Committee, with Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, Minister Atul Save, the Divisional Commissioner, and the District Collector coordinating to secure funds exceeding ₹15 crore. A first of its kind neuro-rehab system machines have been installed in Ghati Hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which will be made accessible to all patients suffering from paralysis and stroke (ETV Bharat) Dr Sukre stated, "This is the first time such treatment has been made available in a government hospital in Maharashtra." Making treatment and recovery inclusive