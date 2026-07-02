First Monsoon Spell In Himachal Creates Havoc: Six Dead, Roads Blocked; PWD Activates 24x7 Emergency Response
Heavy rain, landslides and road accidents claimed six lives in Himachal, where authorities have deployed thousands of workers and over 1,000 machines.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has stepped up its monsoon preparedness after the season's first spell of heavy rain claimed six lives and caused widespread disruption across the hill state.
As every monsoon brings challenges such as landslides, cloudbursts and road blockages, the Public Works Department (PWD) has activated its emergency response mechanism, setting up 24x7 control rooms and deploying thousands of personnel and heavy machinery to ensure swift restoration of road connectivity.
The first monsoon showers have proved devastating for several families. Heavy rain, landslides and road accidents have claimed six lives, while 10 people were injured across the state.
Kangra district recorded the highest toll with three deaths, while Kullu, Kangra and Mandi were among the worst-affected districts. The downpour also disrupted road connectivity and electricity supply in several areas.
35 Roads Blocked, Leave Cancelled For Field Staff, Over 1,000 Machines Deployed
Continuous rainfall and landslides have affected key infrastructure across Himachal Pradesh. A total of 35 roads remain closed, with 18 in Kullu, 11 in Mandi, and two each in Una, Sirmaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts. The department is working to reopen the affected roads at the earliest.
Heavy rain has also affected the power supply, with 127 electricity transformers becoming non-functional across different parts of the state, adding to the difficulties faced by residents.
To deal with any emergency during the monsoon, the PWD has cancelled leave for its field staff. Officials said leave will now be granted only under exceptional circumstances.
The department has deployed 17,243 personnel for road restoration work, including 4,828 multi-task workers and 11,137 beldars, who have been stationed across the state to respond immediately whenever roads are blocked.
The PWD has deployed 1,069 machines across various zones and wings to ensure the quick restoration of road connectivity.
Of these, 365 machines have been deployed in the Shimla Zone, 175 in Mandi, 252 in Kangra and 149 in the Hamirpur Zone. In addition, the National Highways (NH) Wing has 50 machines, the Electrical Wing has 12, and the Mechanical Wing has 34 on standby.
The machinery includes 92 bulldozers, 211 excavator-cum-loaders, 84 air compressors, 124 road rollers, 181 trucks and tippers, 150 multi-utility vehicles and 152 inspection vehicles. Special equipment, such as explosive vans, stone crushers, tractors, and cranes, has also been kept ready for deployment whenever required.
Six Bailey Bridges On Standby, 24x7 Control Rooms Operational
The department has also kept six Bailey bridges ready so that, if any bridge is damaged due to floods, cloudbursts, or other natural disasters, temporary bridges can be launched immediately to restore traffic.
The PWD is responsible for maintaining a road network of 41,849 km, including 6,131 km of unpaved roads and more than 35,000 km of paved and other roads. Officials said the department's priority is to keep traffic moving for as long as possible during the monsoon and to restore connectivity at the earliest whenever disruptions occur.
To continuously monitor the situation, the PWD has established 24-hour control rooms at the state headquarters and at the circle and division levels.
Chief Engineer ENP Singh said all monsoon preparations had been completed. He added, "All preparations for the monsoon season have been completed. Control rooms established at the state headquarters, circle and division levels are functioning round the clock. Officers have been directed to submit reports on road closures and restoration work twice every day, once in the morning and again in the evening, through the control rooms so that every situation can be monitored continuously."
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