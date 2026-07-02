ETV Bharat / state

First Monsoon Spell In Himachal Creates Havoc: Six Dead, Roads Blocked; PWD Activates 24x7 Emergency Response

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has stepped up its monsoon preparedness after the season's first spell of heavy rain claimed six lives and caused widespread disruption across the hill state.

As every monsoon brings challenges such as landslides, cloudbursts and road blockages, the Public Works Department (PWD) has activated its emergency response mechanism, setting up 24x7 control rooms and deploying thousands of personnel and heavy machinery to ensure swift restoration of road connectivity.

The first monsoon showers have proved devastating for several families. Heavy rain, landslides and road accidents have claimed six lives, while 10 people were injured across the state.

Kangra district recorded the highest toll with three deaths, while Kullu, Kangra and Mandi were among the worst-affected districts. The downpour also disrupted road connectivity and electricity supply in several areas.

35 Roads Blocked, Leave Cancelled For Field Staff, Over 1,000 Machines Deployed

Continuous rainfall and landslides have affected key infrastructure across Himachal Pradesh. A total of 35 roads remain closed, with 18 in Kullu, 11 in Mandi, and two each in Una, Sirmaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts. The department is working to reopen the affected roads at the earliest.

Heavy rain has also affected the power supply, with 127 electricity transformers becoming non-functional across different parts of the state, adding to the difficulties faced by residents.

To deal with any emergency during the monsoon, the PWD has cancelled leave for its field staff. Officials said leave will now be granted only under exceptional circumstances.

The department has deployed 17,243 personnel for road restoration work, including 4,828 multi-task workers and 11,137 beldars, who have been stationed across the state to respond immediately whenever roads are blocked.