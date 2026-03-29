ETV Bharat / state

First Jammu International Marathon Draws Massive Turnout Despite Rain; CM Joins Runners

Jammu: Braving incessant rain, thousands of enthusiastic runners took part in Jammu’s first-ever international marathon, flagged off by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also joined the participants, here on Sunday.

The marathon started at sunrise from the M A Stadium, featuring three race categories, including Half Marathon (21 km), 10 km Fitness Run, and 5 km Fun Run. A total prize pool of Rs 1.33 Crore will be distributed among the winners.

The event blended fitness with entertainment and celebrity participation. Fitness icon Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar joined Abdullah in the 21-km run, while actress Gul Panag attended the flag-off ceremony. Musical performances by Kamal Khan and Prateek Narula added to the festive atmosphere.

The inaugural edition witnessed participation of more than 4,000 runners, including over 1,000 from outside Jammu and Kashmir and over 90 international athletes. Legislators, MLAs and senior administrative officers were also seen actively participating in the event.

The chief minister’s sons, Zahir and Zamir, were also seen participating in the marathon. “The enthusiasm remains high even in this rainy weather. Brotherhood, love, harmony, diversity, and the fight against drugs will continue…We are people who fight storms, who stand against the waves—we are Dogra warriors,” Sports Minister Satish Sharma said.

“This will be a message to Pakistan that while they are a factory of terrorism, we are a factory of tourism and sports,” he added. He said two major stadiums will be developed in Jammu and Kashmir in the coming months, paving the way for hosting Indian Premier League matches next year, which is expected to give a significant boost to the region’s economy.