ETV Bharat / state

In A First In Kerala's Political History, BJP Councillor Takes Oath Inside Viyyur Jail

Thrissur: In a first in Kerala's political history, a public representative took the oath of office from inside a prison on Tuesday.

Bharatiya Janata Party councillor R Sugathan of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, who is currently detained under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) at Viyyur Central Jail, near here, was sworn in following a special order from the Kerala High Court.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh administered the oath inside the office of the Jail Superintendent in the presence of prison officials and corporation representatives.

The development follows an earlier Kerala High Court order that invalidated the oath-taking of 20 BJP councillors, including Sugathan, after they took their oath in the names of multiple deities, which the court held was not in accordance with the prescribed legal procedure. The councillors were directed to retake the oath within four weeks.

While the remaining 19 councillors completed the process and assumed office, Sugathan was unable to do so as he had been detained under KAAPA since June 9. With the deadline approaching and the possibility of losing his councillor post looming, he approached the High Court seeking permission to take the oath.