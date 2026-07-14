In A First In Kerala's Political History, BJP Councillor Takes Oath Inside Viyyur Jail
Now Sugathan has officially retained his position as councillor of the Vazhottukonam ward, preserving BJP's strength in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Thrissur: In a first in Kerala's political history, a public representative took the oath of office from inside a prison on Tuesday.
Bharatiya Janata Party councillor R Sugathan of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, who is currently detained under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) at Viyyur Central Jail, near here, was sworn in following a special order from the Kerala High Court.
Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh administered the oath inside the office of the Jail Superintendent in the presence of prison officials and corporation representatives.
The development follows an earlier Kerala High Court order that invalidated the oath-taking of 20 BJP councillors, including Sugathan, after they took their oath in the names of multiple deities, which the court held was not in accordance with the prescribed legal procedure. The councillors were directed to retake the oath within four weeks.
While the remaining 19 councillors completed the process and assumed office, Sugathan was unable to do so as he had been detained under KAAPA since June 9. With the deadline approaching and the possibility of losing his councillor post looming, he approached the High Court seeking permission to take the oath.
The state government and police opposed the plea, arguing that a person under preventive detention should not be granted special concessions. However, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan observed that extraordinary situations require extraordinary measures to uphold democratic rights and protect the mandate given by voters.
The court allowed the swearing-in ceremony to be held inside the prison and also permitted accredited journalists to cover the event in the interest of transparency.
With the completion of the oath-taking ceremony, Sugathan has officially retained his position as councillor of the Vazhottukonam ward, preserving the BJP's strength in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation council.
Mayor Rajesh welcomed the development, stating that the corporation administration can now continue its full five-year term without uncertainty, while the main opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) criticised the decision, arguing that allowing a KAAPA detainee to take oath from prison sets an undesirable precedent.
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