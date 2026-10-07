First In India: Fibreglass Cast Helps Full-Grown Elephant Recover From Broken Leg In Karnataka's Shivamogga
Veterinarians at Sakrebailu Elephant Camp have successfully treated a full-grown elephant, Drona, with a fractured leg using a fiberglass cast instead of conventional POP.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Shivamogga (Karnataka): In what is being described as a first-of-its-kind experiment in India, veterinarians at the Sakrebailu Elephant Camp in Shivamogga have successfully treated a full-grown elephant with a fractured leg using a fiberglass cast, a technique commonly used for humans.
The elephant, Drona, suffered a fracture in its left leg after slipping and falling while being kept in a kraal (huge enclosure) at the camp. Veterinarians found that a conventional Plaster of Paris (POP) cast would not be suitable because of the animal's enormous weight and exposure to water.
The team opted for fiberglass, which is lighter, somewhat flexible and resistant to water. The cast was kept on Drona's leg for around 30 days.
Since an elephant's entire body weight is borne by its legs, the veterinarians also used hydrotherapy to aid recovery. Keeping the elephant in water reduced the load on the injured leg and allowed it to move the limb during rehabilitation.
After the cast was removed, Drona remained in the kraal for another four months until it regained sufficient strength to stand and walk firmly. An X-ray subsequently confirmed that the fractured bone had healed.
Drona has now made a full recovery and regularly ventures into the forest and returns to the camp along with other elephants.
The elephant was earlier captured in Hassan district after reportedly causing trouble and human deaths. Locals had called it Adkabadka, referring to its speed and the havoc it caused. It was later brought to Sakrebailu, where it was renamed Drona.
Veterinarian Dr Murali Manohar, assisted by Dr Mahesh of Tumakuru, led the treatment. The camp's Range Forest Officer, mahouts and kavadis also supported the procedure. Drona was sedated before the approximately two-hour casting procedure.
According to Dr Murali Manohar, fracture treatment in elephants is particularly challenging because of the immense weight placed on their legs. He said fiberglass casting had been attempted on smaller elephants, but this was the first such procedure on an elephant of Drona's size in India. A similar procedure had reportedly been carried out earlier on an elephant calf in Sri Lanka.
The treatment cost around ₹80,000, with the required funding arranged through the Forest Department by Wildlife Division Deputy Conservator of Forests Prasanna Patagar.
Also read
Five Elevated Underpasses To Protect Elephant Corridors As NH-327 Widens In North Bengal
Over 250 Elephants Saved From collisions With Trains Under NFR Limits In 9 Months
Keralam Makhna Captured After Killing Nine: Tuskless Male Elephants Pack Strength, Intelligence And A Genetic Edge