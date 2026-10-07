ETV Bharat / state

First In India: Fibreglass Cast Helps Full-Grown Elephant Recover From Broken Leg In Karnataka's Shivamogga

Shivamogga (Karnataka): In what is being described as a first-of-its-kind experiment in India, veterinarians at the Sakrebailu Elephant Camp in Shivamogga have successfully treated a full-grown elephant with a fractured leg using a fiberglass cast, a technique commonly used for humans.

The elephant, Drona, suffered a fracture in its left leg after slipping and falling while being kept in a kraal (huge enclosure) at the camp. Veterinarians found that a conventional Plaster of Paris (POP) cast would not be suitable because of the animal's enormous weight and exposure to water.

The team opted for fiberglass, which is lighter, somewhat flexible and resistant to water. The cast was kept on Drona's leg for around 30 days.

Since an elephant's entire body weight is borne by its legs, the veterinarians also used hydrotherapy to aid recovery. Keeping the elephant in water reduced the load on the injured leg and allowed it to move the limb during rehabilitation.

After the cast was removed, Drona remained in the kraal for another four months until it regained sufficient strength to stand and walk firmly. An X-ray subsequently confirmed that the fractured bone had healed.

Drona suffered a fracture in its left leg after slipping and falling while being kept in a kraal. (ETV Bharat)

Drona has now made a full recovery and regularly ventures into the forest and returns to the camp along with other elephants.