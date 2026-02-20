ETV Bharat / state

'First In Eastern India': RG Kar Doctors Perform Rare Femur Reconstruction Using Cadaver Bone From Deceased Donor

Kolkata: RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here is once again in the news, this time for a good reason. Setting an example in the field of medicine, a team from the hospital's orthopedic department successfully reconstructed an accident victim's distal femur using bone from a deceased donor, claiming it as the first such procedure ever performed in eastern India.

The medical team has, thus, given a new lease of life to Rizauddin Mandal, a 31-year-old worker from Bira in North 24 Parganas, who was critically injured in a lorry accident in 2023. In the accident, the lower part of his right thigh bone (distal femur) was badly fractured, resulting in a large bone defect along with an open wound.

He underwent his first surgery in May 2023. Plastic surgery was later performed in June to cover the wound, followed by another operation in August.

However, in 2024, doctors found that there was still a significant bone deficiency in his femur. In July, a graft was performed using the patient's own patellar bone, but it did not yield any positive results.

RG Kar Doctors Reconstruct Accident Victim's Femur Using Cadaver Bone From Deceased Donor (ETV Bharat)

After that, doctors were left with two difficult options. First, to implant a tumour prosthesis or second, amputate the leg. Considering the patient's young age and the possibility of saving his knee, the medical team decided to preserve the limb. And eventually, the distal femur of his right leg was successfully reconstructed on Tuesday by transplanting bone collected from the body of a deceased person.