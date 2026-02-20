'First In Eastern India': RG Kar Doctors Perform Rare Femur Reconstruction Using Cadaver Bone From Deceased Donor
In a rare surgery, doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital successfully reconstructed a patient's distal femur using bone from a deceased donor.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 10:29 AM IST
Kolkata: RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here is once again in the news, this time for a good reason. Setting an example in the field of medicine, a team from the hospital's orthopedic department successfully reconstructed an accident victim's distal femur using bone from a deceased donor, claiming it as the first such procedure ever performed in eastern India.
The medical team has, thus, given a new lease of life to Rizauddin Mandal, a 31-year-old worker from Bira in North 24 Parganas, who was critically injured in a lorry accident in 2023. In the accident, the lower part of his right thigh bone (distal femur) was badly fractured, resulting in a large bone defect along with an open wound.
He underwent his first surgery in May 2023. Plastic surgery was later performed in June to cover the wound, followed by another operation in August.
However, in 2024, doctors found that there was still a significant bone deficiency in his femur. In July, a graft was performed using the patient's own patellar bone, but it did not yield any positive results.
After that, doctors were left with two difficult options. First, to implant a tumour prosthesis or second, amputate the leg. Considering the patient's young age and the possibility of saving his knee, the medical team decided to preserve the limb. And eventually, the distal femur of his right leg was successfully reconstructed on Tuesday by transplanting bone collected from the body of a deceased person.
Operating surgeon Dr Sunit Hazra said, "After much discussion and careful examination of the procedure and the possible consequences, we decided to use a cadaveric allograft to reconstruct the distal femur. This process involves transplanting bone from a deceased person."
Dr Sanjay Kumar, Professor and Head of the Orthopaedics Department, said that fresh donor bone is expensive and not easily available in Kolkata. After the team apprised the matter to the the hospital administration, Rs 2.40 lakh was sanctioned by the government for the patient's treatment and procurement of the allograft.
Dr Hazra explained that a 3D model of the patient's femur was created using a CT scan and sent to a specialised agency in Chennai to select a matching donor bone. After following proper preservation and medical standards, the allograft was transported to Kolkata through a Green Corridor.
Doctors said that the procedure will allow Rizauddin to gradually return to normal life while retaining normal functioning of the knee.
Patient Rizauddin, who got a new lease of life, expressed his happiness and said, "I had never expected I would recover like this. After the surgery, I am fine now. The biggest thing for me is that I can walk again and bend my leg like before."
Saptarshi Chatterjee, Vice-Principal of the hospital, congratulated the teams of the Orthopaedics and Anaesthesia departments for their efforts, calling it a landmark achievement for eastern India. "This is a first in eastern India. I congratulate the entire team of Orthopaedics and Anesthesia Departments of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for the entire endeavour," Chatterjee said.
