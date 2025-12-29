ETV Bharat / state

'First Honour Belongs To Deity, Temple Honours Not A Personal Right:' Rules Madras High Court

Chennai: In a significant ruling, the Madras High Court on Monday observed that the 'first honour' in temples should always go to the deity, and that 'special honours' can never be claimed as a right by any individual.

A case was filed in the Madras High Court by the Srirangam Srimath Andavan Ashramam authorities, challenging the sudden discontinuation of the 'Pancha Mudra' or first honour, which had been granted to their ashram head since 1992 at the Kanchipuram Devaraja Swamy Temple. The custom was discontinued in 2023, the petitioners said.

This case came up for hearing before a two-bench judge of SM. Subramaniam and C. Kumarappan at the Madras High Court. During the hearing, the senior counsel appearing for the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department stated that "special honours are granted only to the heads of five monasteries: Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam - Sankara Mutt, Sri Ahobila Mutt, Nanguneri Sri Vanamalai Mutt, Mysore Sri Parakala Jeeyar Mutt and Udupi Sri Vyasaraya Mutt."