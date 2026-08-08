First Grain ATM Opens In Chhattisgarh; Ration To Remain Available 24/7
At the Vaishali Nagar Grain ATM of Chhattisgarh, ration will remain available to the consumers round-the-clock.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Durg: The first Grain ATM of Chhattisgarh has been opened in Vaishali Nagar, where the ration will remain available to the consumers round-the-clock.
The facility was inaugurated by Vaishali Nagar MLA Rikesh Sen. Among others, Food Officer Anurag Singh Bhadauria and local councillor Santosh Maurya were present on the occasion.
The Grain ATM operates on a fully automated system and, according to officials, beneficiaries will be able to register using their ration card or Aadhaar number. Following the biometric authentication, people will be able to collect a specific quantity of grain from the machine.
Officials said that the facility will remain functional 24/7, similar to banking ATMs and will allow beneficiaries to collect their ration at their convenience.
Sen stated that the Grain ATM will bring transparency to the system and curb issues such as under-weighing of rations and help overcome black-marketing of ration. "There are also plans to install ATMs for sugar in future," Sen added.
"We had raised the issue in the Assembly session that middlemen often siphon off ration and sell it to those running rice mills. We were promised that Chhattisgarh's first Grain ATM would be opened in the constituency, and today that has happened. Many people might be wondering how the ATM works; everyone should see it. It will benefit the poor. Middlemen will no longer be active, and corruption will be eliminated," the MLA added.
Food Officer Bhadauria said that distributing ration through the machine would minimise the scope for human error and save time of beneficiaries to collect food grains.
"It is integrated with the e-PoS machine. Beneficiaries will enter their ration card number and undergo biometric authentication via a thumb scan, after which they will receive the food grains. A weighing scale is also attached, allowing beneficiaries to verify the weight. All beneficiaries will benefit, including those from other districts and states," said Bhadauria.
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