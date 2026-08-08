ETV Bharat / state

First Grain ATM Opens In Chhattisgarh; Ration To Remain Available 24/7

Durg: The first Grain ATM of Chhattisgarh has been opened in Vaishali Nagar, where the ration will remain available to the consumers round-the-clock.

The facility was inaugurated by Vaishali Nagar MLA Rikesh Sen. Among others, Food Officer Anurag Singh Bhadauria and local councillor Santosh Maurya were present on the occasion.

The Grain ATM operates on a fully automated system and, according to officials, beneficiaries will be able to register using their ration card or Aadhaar number. Following the biometric authentication, people will be able to collect a specific quantity of grain from the machine.

Officials said that the facility will remain functional 24/7, similar to banking ATMs and will allow beneficiaries to collect their ration at their convenience.