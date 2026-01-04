ETV Bharat / state

First Flight Lands Successfully At Andhra Pradesh's Bhogapuram Airport Ahead Of June Inauguration

The AI3198 Air India Airbus A320 aircraft from New Delhi landed at 11 am as part of trial operations. ( Special Arrangement )

Vizianagaram: The first commercial validation flight landed successfully at the Alluri Sitarama Raju (Bhogapuram) International Airport in Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The AI3198 Air India Airbus A320 aircraft from New Delhi landed at 11 am as part of trial operations. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu, along with senior officials, travelled by the test flight flight landed on the 3.8 km-long runway, the longest in the country, built with the latest technology.

"The test flight indicates that we have completed almost all construction work. Our vision is to give aviation services to Bhogapuram. Nara Lokesh wants to make an aviation education hub here. This airport is not only about aviation operations, but it’s also about edu city & MRO..." Naidu said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the people and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "vision, leadership, and commitment".

"Congratulations to the people of Andhra Pradesh, especially Uttarandhra, on the successful validation flight of the Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport. Today marks a new milestone for aviation in the state, strengthening regional connectivity and giving a major boost to Uttarandhra as the region prepares to take off. I thank Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for his vision, leadership, and commitment to the progress of Andhra Pradesh. The airport, planned and initiated during the NDA government’s tenure between 2014 and 2019, will be ready to serve our people with commercial flight operations from June," Naidu said in a post on X.

Inauguration in June

The airport, being constructed by GMR Group in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis, will be inaugurated on June 26.

GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Group, is constructing the airport on 2,200 acres of land with an estimated cost of Rs 4,592 crore.

According to GVIAL, 96 per cent of the airport works have been completed. Speaking on the occasion, Ram Mohan Naidu said Prime Minister Modi would inaugurate the airport in 4-5 months. He said the airport would change the face of North Coastal Andhra. The airport is expected to give a big boost to air connectivity to north Andhra and help the region emerge as a major economic hub.