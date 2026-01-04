First Flight Lands Successfully At Andhra Pradesh's Bhogapuram Airport Ahead Of June Inauguration
Published : January 4, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
Vizianagaram: The first commercial validation flight landed successfully at the Alluri Sitarama Raju (Bhogapuram) International Airport in Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.
The AI3198 Air India Airbus A320 aircraft from New Delhi landed at 11 am as part of trial operations. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu, along with senior officials, travelled by the test flight flight landed on the 3.8 km-long runway, the longest in the country, built with the latest technology.
"The test flight indicates that we have completed almost all construction work. Our vision is to give aviation services to Bhogapuram. Nara Lokesh wants to make an aviation education hub here. This airport is not only about aviation operations, but it’s also about edu city & MRO..." Naidu said.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the people and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "vision, leadership, and commitment".
"Congratulations to the people of Andhra Pradesh, especially Uttarandhra, on the successful validation flight of the Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport. Today marks a new milestone for aviation in the state, strengthening regional connectivity and giving a major boost to Uttarandhra as the region prepares to take off. I thank Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for his vision, leadership, and commitment to the progress of Andhra Pradesh. The airport, planned and initiated during the NDA government’s tenure between 2014 and 2019, will be ready to serve our people with commercial flight operations from June," Naidu said in a post on X.
Inauguration in June
The airport, being constructed by GMR Group in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis, will be inaugurated on June 26.
GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Group, is constructing the airport on 2,200 acres of land with an estimated cost of Rs 4,592 crore.
According to GVIAL, 96 per cent of the airport works have been completed. Speaking on the occasion, Ram Mohan Naidu said Prime Minister Modi would inaugurate the airport in 4-5 months. He said the airport would change the face of North Coastal Andhra. The airport is expected to give a big boost to air connectivity to north Andhra and help the region emerge as a major economic hub.
The Bhogapuram Airport is expected to play a key role in the upcoming Visakhapatnam economic region, he said.Ram Mohan Naidu had earlier said that efforts were on to provide seamless road connectivity to the upcoming airport from Visakhapatnam. He stated that connectivity would be provided from the port city to the airport through seven points, and the road is likely to be completed by April.
He also revealed that the feasibility of an elevated expressway was being examined. Last month, the Civil Aviation Minister launched Aviation, Aerospace and Defence (AAD) EduCity near Bhogapuram Airport. Coming up on 136 acres, AAD EduCity is claimed to be India's first integrated Aviation, Aerospace and Defence EduCity.
The EduCity is designed as a national capability platform to address the acute global and domestic shortage of aviation professionals and to position India as a leading supplier of aviation talent.
Designed to Withstand Cyclones
GMR Group Deputy Managing Director I Prabhakara Rao said the airport has been designed to withstand severe cyclones. It can withstand wind speeds of up to 275 km per hour without damage. A drainage system has been installed to ensure that even if 27 cm of rainfall occurs, water will drain out smoothly.
In the first phase, the project was taken up at a cost of Rs 4,725 crore. Regular flight operations are expected to begin from the first week of July 2026. The airport has the capacity to handle 200 flights per day and can facilitate the export of 20,000 tonnes of cargo annually.
At night, 18 aircraft can be parked at the airport. Among the passengers using the airport, 33 percent are expected to be from Visakhapatnam city, while the remaining 67 percent will be from North Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. A total of 14 immigration counters will be set up.
Roads Ready
To ensure smooth access for passengers travelling from Visakhapatnam city, the government is developing three major roads leading to the airport. A large cargo terminal is being prepared to enable direct exports of pharma, marine, and textile products from Andhra Pradesh to foreign countries.
Inside the airport terminal, a statue of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju and Etikoppaka toys will be installed. The interior decorations will prominently reflect Telugu culture, Rao explained. Prabhakara Rao said that special care was taken to construct the airport as a smart airport with international standards.
