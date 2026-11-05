In A First, Israeli Uzi Guns Seized In Punjab As 'Foreign-Backed' Narco-Terror Network Busted; 16 Arrested
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the seizure of the sophisticated Uzi submachine guns was the first-ever such incident in Punjab.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST
Amritsar: The Amritsar Rural Police have busted foreign-backed syndicates involved in illegal arms, explosives and drug smuggling by arresting 16 operatives in raids across Punjab. The operation yielded a massive haul of 34 kg of heroin, two sophisticated Israeli-made 9mm Uzi submachine guns, two hand grenades, five pistols, and 26 cartridges.
Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the seizure of the sophisticated Uzi submachine guns was the first-ever recovery of its kind in Punjab. It indicates attempts by foreign-based handlers to strengthen the criminal and anti-national elements in Punjab.
“The weapons were being stored in the state at the directions of handlers based across the border and in Europe,” he said.
Bhullar and Senior Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal on Thursday held a joint press conference, in which they claimed that the action was conducted as part of the Punjab government’s campaigns, ‘Strike Against Gangsters’ and ‘War Against Drugs’.
In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police busts multiple illegal arms, explosives and drug trafficking networks, solves 3 firing incidents, apprehends 16 accused and recovers 5 illegal pistols, 2 sophisticated Uzi guns, 2 hand grenades, 34 Kg heroin and 26 live cartridges. Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons for further distribution among criminal elements. Separate FIRs have been registered at PS Gharinda, PS Beas, PS Mehta, PS Lopoke & PS Chatiwind, Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages and identify other individuals involved in the network. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling illegal arms and drug trafficking networks and ensuring a safer, drug-free Punjab.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 5, 2026
“Preliminary questioning of the arrested suspects revealed that foreign handlers had instructed their local associates to procure and stockpile weapons and explosives. The cache was intended for use in terrorist incidents, targeted killings and gang wars,” Bhullar said.
The IGP claimed that the timely intervention by the Amritsar Rural Police had foiled a major conspiracy to disturb peace in Punjab.
“The seizure of the Uzi guns is significant given their lethal capabilities and use by specialised security forces. The operation also resulted in a series of heroin seizures from different locations,” he said.
Bhullar lauded the police teams involved in the operation, including officers led by SSP Chahal, SP (D) Ramandeep Singh and DSP (D) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra.
He further said that the probe was to establish the wider links of the network and identify other individuals involved in the supply and storage of narcotics and weapons.
Major seizures in succession
On October 29, a police checkpoint operation in the Gharinda area led to the arrest of Balwinder Singh, a resident of Chamba in Tarn Taran, and his 19-year-old associate, Navsumit. Police recovered 10 kg of heroin from their possession. Balwinder Singh has more than eight cases registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act since 2014.
Further investigation led to the arrest of Raj Kumar alias Sanju and Karandeep alias Karan, from whom 1 kg of heroin was recovered.
On November 3, acting on multiple tip-offs, police arrested Gurbakhsh Singh and Bikramjit Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran, in the Gharinda area and seized 10.018 kg of heroin.
In a separate operation in the Lopoke area, police arrested Sukhmanpreet Singh, who was wanted in an earlier case. A further 13 kg of heroin, a pistol and two magazines were recovered from his hideout.
The breakthrough involving the foreign-made weapons came on November 4, when police uncovered another module in the Kot Khalsa area of Amritsar. Three youths, who reportedly worked at a fruit market and as labourers, were arrested. Police recovered two Israeli-made Uzi submachine guns and two hand grenades from them. The suspects were allegedly tasked by a foreign-based handler with concealing the weapons.
Apart from busting the alleged narco-terror network, the Amritsar Rural Police also claimed to have solved several high-profile criminal cases in the district.
These included an indiscriminate firing incident and double murder in Beas, a shooting and murder outside a gym in Mehta, and a murder case in Chheharta. Police said the main shooters and other suspects involved in these cases had been arrested and weapons recovered.
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