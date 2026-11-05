ETV Bharat / state

In A First, Israeli Uzi Guns Seized In Punjab As 'Foreign-Backed' Narco-Terror Network Busted; 16 Arrested

Israeli-made Uzi guns and other arms and ammunitions recovered by Punjab Police ( X/@DGPPunjabPolice )

Amritsar: The Amritsar Rural Police have busted foreign-backed syndicates involved in illegal arms, explosives and drug smuggling by arresting 16 operatives in raids across Punjab. The operation yielded a massive haul of 34 kg of heroin, two sophisticated Israeli-made 9mm Uzi submachine guns, two hand grenades, five pistols, and 26 cartridges.

Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the seizure of the sophisticated Uzi submachine guns was the first-ever recovery of its kind in Punjab. It indicates attempts by foreign-based handlers to strengthen the criminal and anti-national elements in Punjab.

“The weapons were being stored in the state at the directions of handlers based across the border and in Europe,” he said.

Bhullar and Senior Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal on Thursday held a joint press conference, in which they claimed that the action was conducted as part of the Punjab government’s campaigns, ‘Strike Against Gangsters’ and ‘War Against Drugs’.

“Preliminary questioning of the arrested suspects revealed that foreign handlers had instructed their local associates to procure and stockpile weapons and explosives. The cache was intended for use in terrorist incidents, targeted killings and gang wars,” Bhullar said.

The IGP claimed that the timely intervention by the Amritsar Rural Police had foiled a major conspiracy to disturb peace in Punjab.

“The seizure of the Uzi guns is significant given their lethal capabilities and use by specialised security forces. The operation also resulted in a series of heroin seizures from different locations,” he said.

Bhullar lauded the police teams involved in the operation, including officers led by SSP Chahal, SP (D) Ramandeep Singh and DSP (D) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra.

He further said that the probe was to establish the wider links of the network and identify other individuals involved in the supply and storage of narcotics and weapons.