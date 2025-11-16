First Ever Punganur Cow Birth via Artificial Insemination Recorded In Jashpur, Chhattisgarh
Jashpur district celebrates landmark birth of rare Punganur heifer
Published : November 16, 2025 at 2:14 PM IST
Jashpur: The Punganur cow is one of the smallest cows in the world. Its average height is around 70 to 90 cm. The weight of a Punganur cow is between 115 to 200 kg.
The Punganur cow is a rare, indigenous Indian breed of cattle, recognised as one of the world's smallest humped breeds. Originating from the Punganur region of the Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, these cows are known for their small stature, high-fat milk, and gentle temperament.
But now people are trying to introduce this breed on a large scale in other states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has posted this cow's picture on social media several times. After this, the demand for this cow has increased rapidly in many states.
For the first time in Jashpur district, a female of Punganur breed has been born through artificial insemination. People associated with the field of animal science and veterinary medicine are seeing it as a great success. They believe that after this success, both protection and conservation of the Punganur breed of cows can be done rapidly.
"After the Prime Minister posted this cow's picture, we also wished that we could keep this cow in our house. After that, we contacted the Veterinary Officer and talked to him regarding this variety," said Khageshwar Yadav, a farmer.
Assistant Veterinary Field Officer posted at Pathhalgaon Animal Hospital KK Patel's guidance and technical expertise made it possible to artificially breed this cow. KK Patel artificially inseminated the cow on January 29, 2025, using freeze-dried semen of the Punganur breed bull in a native cow of farmer Khageshwar Yadav of Godhikala.
After a gestation period of 284 days, the cow gave birth to a perfectly healthy Punganur breed heifer on 11 November 2025. Farmers and cow farmers of Jashpur are very excited about it. A large number of people are reaching the farmer's house to see the Punganur heifers.
"This breed of cow is found in Andhra Pradesh. Its milk is rich in nutrients. The price of its milk and ghee is quite high in the market. After this success, now many people of the village want to bring this cow to their home," said Dr B.P. Bhagat, Veterinarian from Jashpur.
"You can call it a big success. For the first time in a district like Jashpur, we have given birth to Punganur cows using this technique," said Patel.
Patel and farmer Khageshwar Yadav were felicitated. Dr Bhagat said this achievement is not only a matter of pride for Pathalgaon but also for the entire Jashpur district. This success has proved that the use of modern scientific techniques and artificial insemination methods can give a new direction to high-breed livestock conservation.
The breed was once on the verge of extinction, but conservation efforts, including government subsidies and initiatives like the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, have helped increase their numbers. They are highly resilient, adaptable to dry conditions, require less feed and water, and are disease-resistant, making them an eco-friendly choice for sustainable farming.
Read More