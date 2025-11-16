ETV Bharat / state

First Ever Punganur Cow Birth via Artificial Insemination Recorded In Jashpur, Chhattisgarh

Jashpur: The Punganur cow is one of the smallest cows in the world. Its average height is around 70 to 90 cm. The weight of a Punganur cow is between 115 to 200 kg.

The Punganur cow is a rare, indigenous Indian breed of cattle, recognised as one of the world's smallest humped breeds. Originating from the Punganur region of the Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, these cows are known for their small stature, high-fat milk, and gentle temperament.

But now people are trying to introduce this breed on a large scale in other states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has posted this cow's picture on social media several times. After this, the demand for this cow has increased rapidly in many states.

Jashpur district celebrates landmark birth of rare Punganur heifer (ETV Bharat)

For the first time in Jashpur district, a female of Punganur breed has been born through artificial insemination. People associated with the field of animal science and veterinary medicine are seeing it as a great success. They believe that after this success, both protection and conservation of the Punganur breed of cows can be done rapidly.

"After the Prime Minister posted this cow's picture, we also wished that we could keep this cow in our house. After that, we contacted the Veterinary Officer and talked to him regarding this variety," said Khageshwar Yadav, a farmer.