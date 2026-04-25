ETV Bharat / state

First Ever LSD Drug Bust In Nagpur; Two Students Arrested With Party Drug Worth Rs 1.7 Lakh

Nagpur: In the first ever seizure of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide(LSD) in Maharashtra's Nagpur, police have arrested two students with the party hallucinogen drug worth Rs 1.7 lakh in the city.

The arrested students have been identified as Kunal Giri and Dipesh Bohre, both said to be 22 years of age. Inspector Gokul Mahajan of MIDC Police Station confirmed the arrest of the duo on Friday. Rahul Makhnikar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, stated that further details are expected to be unraveled in this case during the interrogation.

Makhnikar said that the operation was carried out at Badge Layout in the Jaitala area, falling under the jurisdiction of the Nagpur MIDC Police Station.

The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) squad along with the Bharosa Cell, conducted a combing operation in the Jaitala area, and set up a trap at Badge Layout following specific intelligence inputs regarding the matter.

The police had kept a watch over two youths, whose movements seemed suspicious to the police. The police then conducted a body search and found they were in possession of 17 LSD dots (in the form of stickers). Their arrest led to the unearthing of this party drugs racket of Nagpur as per sources.