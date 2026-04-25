First Ever LSD Drug Bust In Nagpur; Two Students Arrested With Party Drug Worth Rs 1.7 Lakh
The duo, originally hailing from Gondia district were arrested at Badge Layout in the Jaitala area.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Nagpur: In the first ever seizure of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide(LSD) in Maharashtra's Nagpur, police have arrested two students with the party hallucinogen drug worth Rs 1.7 lakh in the city.
The arrested students have been identified as Kunal Giri and Dipesh Bohre, both said to be 22 years of age. Inspector Gokul Mahajan of MIDC Police Station confirmed the arrest of the duo on Friday. Rahul Makhnikar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, stated that further details are expected to be unraveled in this case during the interrogation.
Makhnikar said that the operation was carried out at Badge Layout in the Jaitala area, falling under the jurisdiction of the Nagpur MIDC Police Station.
The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) squad along with the Bharosa Cell, conducted a combing operation in the Jaitala area, and set up a trap at Badge Layout following specific intelligence inputs regarding the matter.
The police had kept a watch over two youths, whose movements seemed suspicious to the police. The police then conducted a body search and found they were in possession of 17 LSD dots (in the form of stickers). Their arrest led to the unearthing of this party drugs racket of Nagpur as per sources.
The accused, Kunal Giri and Dipesh Bohre, both are originally from Gondia district and have been staying in a rented accommodation in Rana Pratap Nagar, located within the MIDC area. Another suspect involved in this case is absconding, and the police have launched a search to nab him.
The police have seized property worth a total of Rs 4,37,000 from both the accused, including LSD dots valued at Rs 1,70,000, two mobile phones, a moped, and a Pulsar motorcycle. A case has been registered in this matter under Sections 8(c), 22(b), and 29 of the NDPS Act.
The accused have been remanded to four days of police custody for further investigation.
The operation marks the first-ever seizure of the party drug in Nagpur. The police and citizens have voiced concern that the demand for this drug is on the rise, particularly among college-going youth, which has become a matter of grave concern.
Inspector Mahajan said that police have information that LSD drug is now easily available in Nagpur. “This is the first time we are learning this. We received a tip from our informants and sent an NDPS team and we immediately learned that LSD is easily available in Nagpur," he said.
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