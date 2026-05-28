India's First DNA Barcode Library For Cockroaches Has Been Developed By ZSI's Western Regional Centre
This study dispels the image of cockroaches as pest insects that, in reality, are useful to the biodiversity of the ecological system. Reports Sajjad Sayyed
Published : May 28, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST|
Updated : May 28, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
Pune: Since last week, the 'Cockroach Janta Party' has caught the fancy of Gen Z as it has received a lot of attention on social media, making it a subject of intense discussion. Suddenly, the cockroach has become the centre of attention, and people want to be associated with it.
Amidst this frenzy, the Western Regional Centre of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has developed India's first and largest DNA barcode library specifically for cockroaches.
This study was conducted by ZSI researchers Shabnam Ansari, KP Dinesh, M Senraj from ZSI Chennai, and Rashmi More from Professor Ramkrishna More College in Pune.
Just the mention of a cockroach typically conjures up the image in the minds of people, as a slimy pest, found crawling in corners and under the edges of cupboards. Often, they are associated with unclean places. However, in reality, cockroaches constitute one of the most ancient groups of insects on Earth.
They are incredibly diverse and play a vital role within ecosystems. Many species of cockroaches inhabit forest litter, caves, and even locations that remain unexplored and unknown to science.
Cockroaches play a crucial role in sustaining the food chain by decomposing organic matter and recycling nutrients. These researchers caution that seeing cockroaches merely as pests would be a grave error. This study, developed by scientists, is a historic milestone in the study of Indian biodiversity.
They have generated over 100 DNA barcodes, including those of numerous endemic Indian cockroach species that are found nowhere else in the world.
Researcher Shabnam Ansari explained, "A DNA barcode is a scientific identification system that functions much like the barcodes found on consumer products. Just as scanning a barcode at a supermarket reveals information about a specific item, a DNA barcode provides a precise identification for every biological species. This is because every species possesses its own unique characteristics and identity."
She added, "We began this DNA barcoding of cockroaches in 2019, and till now, we have recorded 191 cockroach species in India. Moreover, 60 per cent of these 119 species are endemic to India. It means, basically, they are found nowhere else in the world. Therefore, studying them is of paramount importance."
"Our study also revealed there could be many more species yet to be discovered that remain 'hidden' beyond those already recorded. These require further investigation," she said.
This research has one fascinating insight: the evolutionary lineage of cockroaches dates back to the Jurassic period. Moreover, actually less than one per cent of the world's cockroach species fall into the category of pests, while the remaining 99 per cent inhabit natural environments.
Ansari clarified that while the study of cockroaches has historically received limited attention in this region, their research has successfully unveiled numerous previously unknown facts about these insects.
Basudev Tripathy, the head of the institute, remarked that this research has been pathbreaking. "This research has exposed the immense, hidden diversity existing among Indian cockroaches. With the aid of molecular technologies, evolutionary lineages that were previously overlooked have now been brought to light. Till now, the understanding has been limited regarding the diversity of cockroaches. Now this research has proven to be instrumental in dispelling common misconceptions about these insects,” said Tripathy.
"The true identity of these insects, often labelled merely as ‘pests’, is, in reality, of vital components within the ecosystem, sensitive species, and living witnesses to evolutionary history. The rich and hitherto unexplored biodiversity of cockroaches has now been thrust into the spotlight. This revelation will serve as a guiding framework for future research and conservation efforts, paving the way for various researchers to conduct further studies in this field in the years to come," he added.
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