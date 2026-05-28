ETV Bharat / state

India's First DNA Barcode Library For Cockroaches Has Been Developed By ZSI's Western Regional Centre

Pune: Since last week, the 'Cockroach Janta Party' has caught the fancy of Gen Z as it has received a lot of attention on social media, making it a subject of intense discussion. Suddenly, the cockroach has become the centre of attention, and people want to be associated with it.

Amidst this frenzy, the Western Regional Centre of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has developed India's first and largest DNA barcode library specifically for cockroaches.

This study was conducted by ZSI researchers Shabnam Ansari, KP Dinesh, M Senraj from ZSI Chennai, and Rashmi More from Professor Ramkrishna More College in Pune.

Just the mention of a cockroach typically conjures up the image in the minds of people, as a slimy pest, found crawling in corners and under the edges of cupboards. Often, they are associated with unclean places. However, in reality, cockroaches constitute one of the most ancient groups of insects on Earth.

They are incredibly diverse and play a vital role within ecosystems. Many species of cockroaches inhabit forest litter, caves, and even locations that remain unexplored and unknown to science.

Cockroaches play a crucial role in sustaining the food chain by decomposing organic matter and recycling nutrients. These researchers caution that seeing cockroaches merely as pests would be a grave error. This study, developed by scientists, is a historic milestone in the study of Indian biodiversity.

They have generated over 100 DNA barcodes, including those of numerous endemic Indian cockroach species that are found nowhere else in the world.