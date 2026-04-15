First Digital Census To Commence In Delhi From Thursday
The Delhi government has compiled a list of 33 questions to examine the standard of living of the people and the amenities accessed.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 10:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The first phase of the census in the national capital of Delhi is set to commence from April 16. It is for the first time in Indian history that a digital census is being carried out in a hi-tech mode where mobile apps and portals will be used instead of registers. The census in Delhi will be completed in two separate phases.
Teams of officials will be going from door-to-door collecting various information about the residents. Deputy Secretary with Delhi government, Manish Verma disclosed that the capital has been divided into two geographical zones for the census.
The first phase called the House Listing Operation will be executed between April 16 to May 15 in the areas under New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment. The second phase will be carried out from May 16 to June 15 wherein door-to-door enumeration will be carried out in areas under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
He explained that there is a provision for self-enumeration as well if a person doesn't want to wait for a government employee. The portal for the purpose was open for the NDMC areas until April 15 while for the MCD areas, people will be able to enter their information online from May 1 to May 15.
The Delhi government has compiled a list of 33 questions for this census. Apart from the information related to members of every household, the officials will also examine the standard of living of the people and the amenities to which they have an access.
The people will be asked about the condition of their house, whether it is concrete or kutcha and what kind of roof is there. They will be asked whether they are tenants or owners of the dwelling.
They will also be asked about the source of drinking water, power connectivity, toilets and their types, the type of fuel used for cooking, the gadgets in the house, details about the number of vehicles and their types etc. The people will be asked to furnish their mobile numbers for contact and data verification.
Officials disclosed that the Census isn't limited to paperwork. If a person provides information online, he or she will receive a unique 16-digit code that needs to be shown to the enumerators who will verify the details when they are fed into the mobile app. This will not only save time but also reduce the chance of errors.
Keeping in mind the growing number of cyber fraud and crime being reported daily and the security concerns of the people, the government has clarified that the data collected during the census will remain completely confidential and cannot be used as evidence in any court or shared with any other agency.
Citizens have also been advised to remain vigilant. Officials said that the census personnel can only ask the prescribed 33 questions. If an enumerator asks for bank details, OTP or any personal password, the people should report it instantaneously.
Officials disclosed that after the house listing operations, the actual and main phase of the Census that includes population counting will begin in February 2027.
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