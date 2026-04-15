ETV Bharat / state

First Digital Census To Commence In Delhi From Thursday

New Delhi: The first phase of the census in the national capital of Delhi is set to commence from April 16. It is for the first time in Indian history that a digital census is being carried out in a hi-tech mode where mobile apps and portals will be used instead of registers. The census in Delhi will be completed in two separate phases.

Teams of officials will be going from door-to-door collecting various information about the residents. Deputy Secretary with Delhi government, Manish Verma disclosed that the capital has been divided into two geographical zones for the census.

The first phase called the House Listing Operation will be executed between April 16 to May 15 in the areas under New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment. The second phase will be carried out from May 16 to June 15 wherein door-to-door enumeration will be carried out in areas under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

He explained that there is a provision for self-enumeration as well if a person doesn't want to wait for a government employee. The portal for the purpose was open for the NDMC areas until April 15 while for the MCD areas, people will be able to enter their information online from May 1 to May 15.

The Delhi government has compiled a list of 33 questions for this census. Apart from the information related to members of every household, the officials will also examine the standard of living of the people and the amenities to which they have an access.

The people will be asked about the condition of their house, whether it is concrete or kutcha and what kind of roof is there. They will be asked whether they are tenants or owners of the dwelling.