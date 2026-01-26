ETV Bharat / state

First Copy Of The Constitution Was Printed In Dehradun

Prem Behari Narain Raizada had written the original version of the Constitution in italics. At that time, the highest quality printing facility was available only at the Survey of India press in Dehradun's Hathibarkala.

Dehradun: As the country celebrates the 77th Republic Day, signifying the implementation of the Constitution, it's fascinating that the first copy of it was printed in Dehradun, and the task was assigned to the Survey of India.

"Since this was the world's largest written constitution, the printing had to be done accordingly. Therefore, the task of printing the copies of the Constitution was given to the Survey of India in Dehradun, as it had the most modern printing technology available at that time. Thus, Dehradun's name became entwined with this unforgettable historical event," Sheeshpal Gusain, senior journalist and historian, said.

The machines used for printing the constitution. (ETV Bharat)

A thousand copies were printed using the photolithographic technique. While the first copy and the printing machines are still preserved at the Survey of India, the original handwritten copy by Raizada is kept at the National Museum, Delhi.

Dr Rajendra Prasad looks at the printed copies of the Constution. (ETV Bharat)

It took a total of 2 years, 11 months and 18 days to draft the Constitution that was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and came into force on January 26, 1950. Dr Rajendra Prasad was the president of the Constituent Assembly, while Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was the chairman of the Drafting Committee. After the Partition, there were a total of 299 members in the Constituent Assembly.