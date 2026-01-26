First Copy Of The Constitution Was Printed In Dehradun
Survey of India's press in Hathibarkala was given the responsibility, as it had the most advanced printing technology. The first printed copy is still preserved.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Dehradun: As the country celebrates the 77th Republic Day, signifying the implementation of the Constitution, it's fascinating that the first copy of it was printed in Dehradun, and the task was assigned to the Survey of India.
Prem Behari Narain Raizada had written the original version of the Constitution in italics. At that time, the highest quality printing facility was available only at the Survey of India press in Dehradun's Hathibarkala.
"Since this was the world's largest written constitution, the printing had to be done accordingly. Therefore, the task of printing the copies of the Constitution was given to the Survey of India in Dehradun, as it had the most modern printing technology available at that time. Thus, Dehradun's name became entwined with this unforgettable historical event," Sheeshpal Gusain, senior journalist and historian, said.
A thousand copies were printed using the photolithographic technique. While the first copy and the printing machines are still preserved at the Survey of India, the original handwritten copy by Raizada is kept at the National Museum, Delhi.
It took a total of 2 years, 11 months and 18 days to draft the Constitution that was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and came into force on January 26, 1950. Dr Rajendra Prasad was the president of the Constituent Assembly, while Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was the chairman of the Drafting Committee. After the Partition, there were a total of 299 members in the Constituent Assembly.
