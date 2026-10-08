ETV Bharat / state

First Arrest In Punjabi Influencer 'Mad Sandhu' Murder Case; Alleged Shooter Nabbed From Gujarat

Amritsar/Ahmedabad: In what is seen as a major breakthrough in the high-profile murder of Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist 'Mad Sandhu', the Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Thursday arrested Parminder Prasad alias Kaka, an alleged shooter, who was hiding in Gujarat since the incident that took place last week.

According to police, Kaka had fled to Gujarat after the murder and was hiding at a hotel in Ahmedabad. His location was traced by the police, following which the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, along with Gujarat Police, jointly launched an operation and arrested him.

Kaka's arrest comes a day after the Amritsar Police detained two suspects in connection with the case. "The two suspects have been taken into custody and are being interrogated thoroughly," Amritsar Police Commissioner Harmanveer Singh Gill said on Wednesday.

"His role included firing and arranging the bike for the murder. An FIR (No. 186/2026) under Section 103 BNS has been registered at Cantonment Police Station, Amritsar," Crime Branch said.

On October 3 evening, unidentified assailants fired multiple shots at Mad Sandhu in Loharka Road area of ​​Amritsar, following which he died on the spot.

A well-known influencer in Punjab, Sandhu had a huge following on Instagram, because of his distinctive fashion style, characterised by colourful shirts and sunglasses. He was also known for speaking openly about makeup, fashion and gender-related issues. His social media posts often attracted criticism and trolling, but he had always maintained that people should have the freedom to live as per their own choices.

Jiya Sandhu, an eyewitness, said the attackers had covered their faces. "One of them remained on a motorcycle while another approached Sandhu and opened fire from very close range. Around 4-5 rounds were fired at him. After carrying out the attack, the assailants fled on the vehicle via Loharka Road towards a nearby village," she said.

Police are now questioning Kaka to establish his alleged role in the murder and identify the other persons involved in the crime. Further investigation is underway.

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