Firefighters Showcase Their Skills at Fire Service Sports And Meet In Rajasthan's Udaipur
Over 1,500 firefighters from 28 states and eight union territories are participating in the event.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Udaipur: The first All India Fire Service Sports and Meet-2026 is underway in Rajasthan's Udaipur.
Several games are being conducted at the event which started from January 27 and will conclude on Saturday. In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat correspondent Kapil Pareek, Chief Fire Officer Babulal Choudhary said fire rescue skills are being presented as a sport at the event for the first time in India. "The competition isn't just a sport, but a live practice of correct judgment, speed, and teamwork during a disaster. The platform will prepare India for the World Firefighter Games," he said.
"Every successful rescue at the fire drill was met with applause and a reassurance that the firefighters would be with us in times of crisis," Choudhary said. More than 1,500 firefighters from 28 states and eight union territories are participating in the event.
Teams from Defence Research and Development Organisation, Airports Authority of India, Defence establishments and Naval Dockyard are showcasing their professional disaster response skills at the event. "The event is the largest platform to showcase the strength, techniques, and fitness of the country's firefighting and rescue forces," he said.
The fire drill event primarily features a fire rescue challenge, hose-run event, ladder climbing, tunnel crossing, dummy rescue, water can carry, and obstacle race. Each event is designed to test the athlete's strength, balance, agility, and teamwork.
The participants are required to be in full firefighting gear including helmets, boots, belts, and safety kits. In several events, they must lift a 70 to 80-kilogram dummy, posing as an injured person, to safety. In some events, they must scale heights by running up stairs, while others must navigate obstacles using ropes and pipes, Choudhary said.
After Udaipur, the country's next major firefighting and security services event will be held in Gujarat. "This event will not be ordinary but an international one and will be called the World Police and Fire Games 2029. Gujarat will host the prestigious global competition for the first time," he said.
Over 10,000 athletes from police, fire services, and rescue forces from around the world will participate in the event, which will be held in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Ektanagar (Kevadia). It will include firefighter challenges, rescue races, fitness, shooting, martial arts, and various professional sports. This event in Udaipur is the foundation of India's larger vision of preparing its firefighters for international competitions.