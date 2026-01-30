ETV Bharat / state

Firefighters Showcase Their Skills at Fire Service Sports And Meet In Rajasthan's Udaipur

Udaipur: The first All India Fire Service Sports and Meet-2026 is underway in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

Several games are being conducted at the event which started from January 27 and will conclude on Saturday. In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat correspondent Kapil Pareek, Chief Fire Officer Babulal Choudhary said fire rescue skills are being presented as a sport at the event for the first time in India. "The competition isn't just a sport, but a live practice of correct judgment, speed, and teamwork during a disaster. The platform will prepare India for the World Firefighter Games," he said.

"Every successful rescue at the fire drill was met with applause and a reassurance that the firefighters would be with us in times of crisis," Choudhary said. More than 1,500 firefighters from 28 states and eight union territories are participating in the event.

Teams from Defence Research and Development Organisation, Airports Authority of India, Defence establishments and Naval Dockyard are showcasing their professional disaster response skills at the event. "The event is the largest platform to showcase the strength, techniques, and fitness of the country's firefighting and rescue forces," he said.