ETV Bharat / state

FIRs Against 100 Lawyers Over Fake Degrees In Uttar Pradesh

Prayagraj: A total of 100 FIRs were lodged at the Civil Lines police station in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district against advocates for using fake law and academic degrees.

The action comes following a directive issued by the Allahabad High Court to the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh.

Based on a formal complaint filed by R K Shukla, secretary of the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh, cases were registered against advocates under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official of the Civil Lines police station said.

During the special verification drive that was launched, as many as 100 advocates were identified, who had enrolled based on forged degrees, and separate FIRs were lodged against them, he said.