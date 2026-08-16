FIRs Against 100 Lawyers Over Fake Degrees In Uttar Pradesh
During investigation, police cross-verified the academic records of the lawyers with the concerned universities and institutions.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Prayagraj: A total of 100 FIRs were lodged at the Civil Lines police station in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district against advocates for using fake law and academic degrees.
The action comes following a directive issued by the Allahabad High Court to the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh.
Based on a formal complaint filed by R K Shukla, secretary of the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh, cases were registered against advocates under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official of the Civil Lines police station said.
During the special verification drive that was launched, as many as 100 advocates were identified, who had enrolled based on forged degrees, and separate FIRs were lodged against them, he said.
According to an official of the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh, under the directives of the Allahabad High Court, the primary objective of the investigation is to uphold the dignity of the legal profession and prevent individuals holding fake degrees from entering the judicial system.
The police have prepared all the case diaries and accelerated the process of cross-verifying records with the concerned universities and institutions.
The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh has stated that the verification drive will continue, and legal action will be taken regarding all suspicious cases on the list.
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