Firozabad POCSO Court Sentences Man to Life for Rape of 10-Year-Old

Firozabad: A man in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad was sentenced to life imprisonment by a POCSO Court for raping a 10-year-old girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,02,000, and failing to pay the fine will result in additional punishment.

The police said that the sentence was pronounced under Operation Conviction, a programme being run in the state. Special Public Prosecutor Awadhesh Kumar Bhardwaj said the 10-year-old girl, who had gone to the house of her neighbour, Shahzad, to deliver vegetables, was taken aside on the pretext of buying her some snacks.

Thereafter, he raped her. When the victim returned home and reported the matter, her family members took her to the police station and informed the police.

The police registered a case and investigated the matter. Two teams were formed to arrest the accused. The police investigated and collected evidence over a period of 37 days.