ETV Bharat / state

Father 'Kills' Daughter, Injures Wife With Sharp Weapon In Uttar Pradesh

Firozabad: A father allegedly killed his 19-year-old daughter with a sharp weapon and seriously injured his wife when she tried to intervene in Sofipur Neelkanth Colony village under Basai Mohammadpur police station limits on Sunday evening.

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested the accused and launched an investigation.

According to police, Rakesh Rathore, a resident of the colony, was engaged in conversation with his daughter Muskan (19) when an argument reportedly broke out between them.

During the altercation, Rakesh allegedly hit Muskan with a sharp weapon. Seeing the attack, his wife Pushpa Devi intervened and attempted to save their daughter, but she too was attacked by the accused. Muskan died on the spot, while her mother sustained grievous injuries.