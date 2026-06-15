Father 'Kills' Daughter, Injures Wife With Sharp Weapon In Uttar Pradesh
Rakesh Rathore, a resident of Sofipur Neelkanth Colony in Firozabad, was engaged in conversation with his daughter when an argument reportedly broke out between them.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 10:26 AM IST
Firozabad: A father allegedly killed his 19-year-old daughter with a sharp weapon and seriously injured his wife when she tried to intervene in Sofipur Neelkanth Colony village under Basai Mohammadpur police station limits on Sunday evening.
Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested the accused and launched an investigation.
According to police, Rakesh Rathore, a resident of the colony, was engaged in conversation with his daughter Muskan (19) when an argument reportedly broke out between them.
During the altercation, Rakesh allegedly hit Muskan with a sharp weapon. Seeing the attack, his wife Pushpa Devi intervened and attempted to save their daughter, but she too was attacked by the accused. Muskan died on the spot, while her mother sustained grievous injuries.
On hearing about the incident, their neighbours gathered at the spot and alerted the police. A police team rushed to the scene and shifted the injured woman to a hospital for treatment. Her condition is reported to be critical.
The accused was taken into custody shortly after the incident.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Anuj Chaudhary said police received information from villagers that a man had attacked his daughter and wife with a sharp weapon. Upon reaching the spot, officers found that the daughter had died, while the injured woman was immediately shifted to a hospital.
Police said the accused has been arrested and is being interrogated. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact motive behind the crime.
Also read: