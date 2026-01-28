ETV Bharat / state

Two Injured In Firing Incident Over Land Dispute In Uttarakhand's Haridwar

Haridwar: Two people were injured in a firing incident during a dispute over land in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, police officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place when an administrative team was inspecting complaints of illegal encroachment on government land in Panjhanheri village in Kankhal police station area, they said.

One of the injured has been identified as Sachin Chauhan, brother of Haridwar district panchayat vice-chairman Amit Chauhan. The other injured person was identified as Kishanpal. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Abhay Pratap Singh, both sustained gunshot injuries and were initially taken to the district hospital before being referred to AIIMS Rishikesh due to their critical condition.

Police said that during the inspection, a dispute broke out between two groups, leading to an argument and a scuffle. According to the police, the scuffle involved Atul Chauhan from one side and BJP Yuva Morcha state general secretary Tarun Chauhan from the other. As tension escalated, firing took place, in which bullets hit Sachin Chauhan and Kishanpal.