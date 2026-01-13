ETV Bharat / state

Firing Outside Influencer’s Gym In West Delhi, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

New Delhi: Panic gripped the Paschim Vihar area of west Delhi late Monday night after unidentified assailants opened fire outside a gym owned by social media influencer Rohit Khatri. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang later allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Monday outside RK Fitness, located on the Outer Ring Road. Police said two motorcycle-borne men fired two rounds in the air and fled. The gym was closed at the time, and no injuries were reported.

After hearing the gunshots, residents rushed out of their homes, creating chaos in the area. Police teams, along with forensic experts, reached the spot and cordoned off the area. A live cartridge was recovered from the site. To trace the attackers and their escape route, the police reviewed CCTV footage from nearby areas.

A senior police officer said, "A case has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to identify and trace the assailants. We are examining all possible angles."

Bishnoi Gang Claims Attack

Following the incident, a social media post by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang surfaced claiming responsibility for the firing. The post said the gym was targeted because its owner did not respond to a call. It further issued an open threat, warning that if the call was ignored again, the owner would be killed.

"Today, there was a firing at a gym (RK Fitness, Rohit Khatri) in Paschim Vihar, Delhi. I, Randeep Malik, and Anil Pandit (USA) orchestrated this firing. I called him, and he ignored it, so I had to do this. If you don't pick up next time, I'll wipe you off the face of the earth, right at the gate of his gym, just like we had also taken away Nadir Shah. Someone else will be using his phone from now on," the post read.