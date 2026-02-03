ETV Bharat / state

Firing Inside Bhiwani Court Triggers Police Encounter, Eight Arrested

Bhiwani (Haryana): Firing was reported around 11 a.m. on Tuesday inside the Bhiwani court complex, near the Tehsildar’s office. No casualties were reported. Police said the incident stemmed from an old rivalry between two history-sheeters, identified as Binnu and Arvind. Arvind, who had come to attend a court hearing, was attacked. Binnu was also present at the court to testify.

Two Shot In The Leg

Following the firing in the Bhiwani Court premises, the police engaged in an encounter with criminals. Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar stated that two criminals were shot in the leg in the encounter, while two others were injured while trying to apprehend them. Eight people have been arrested in this case, and the search for two is ongoing.