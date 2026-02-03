Firing Inside Bhiwani Court Triggers Police Encounter, Eight Arrested
Shots were fired inside the Bhiwani court complex over an old rivalry, followed by a police encounter that left two accused shot and eight arrested.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Bhiwani (Haryana): Firing was reported around 11 a.m. on Tuesday inside the Bhiwani court complex, near the Tehsildar’s office. No casualties were reported. Police said the incident stemmed from an old rivalry between two history-sheeters, identified as Binnu and Arvind. Arvind, who had come to attend a court hearing, was attacked. Binnu was also present at the court to testify.
Two Shot In The Leg
Following the firing in the Bhiwani Court premises, the police engaged in an encounter with criminals. Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar stated that two criminals were shot in the leg in the encounter, while two others were injured while trying to apprehend them. Eight people have been arrested in this case, and the search for two is ongoing.
Similar Firing Incident Four Months Ago
Sandeep Tanwar, president of the Bhiwani Bar Association, said, "While sitting in his office, he heard gunfire. He then went outside. The shooting occurred in the back area of the Tehsildar's office, where typists sit. About four months ago, there was also gunfire in the court premises. He contacted the local police, and 15 commandos were deployed to the court."
Police apprehended 20-25 young men: Mahendra Yadav, who was present at the scene, said, "While he was sitting there, he saw some young men running after hearing the gunshot. They were also young. He then saw the police chasing the criminals at the scene a few seconds later, after which the criminals fled the court premises. Police raided the area and apprehended 20-25 young men present there, including a man who may have been involved in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing."