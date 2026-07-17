ETV Bharat / state

One Killed, Three SOG Personnel Injured In Firing Incident In J&K's Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: A man was killed, and three Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel were injured in firing after he allegedly tried to snatch a service rifle here in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

A religious preacher has been detained in connection with the incident, which occurred late Thursday night, the police officials said. The detained person's link to the incident was not immediately clear.

An SOG team laid an ambush on Thursday along the Jaie-Gandoh road, about 35 km from Bhaderwah town, following reports of suspicious movement in the high-altitude area, a senior officer said.

Around 11.30 pm, the SOG team intercepted a youth who allegedly attacked the personnel and attempted to snatch a service rifle, he said.