ETV Bharat / state

Man Injured In Firing Near Delhi Minister's Camp Office At Sonia Vihar

New Delhi : A man was critically injured after he was shot at near the camp office of Delhi government minister and Karawal Nagar MLA Kapil Mishra in the Sonia Vihar area of ​​Northeast Delhi.

Shobharam Chaudhary, a resident of Sabhapur, was injured in the firing. He was subsequently admitted to the hospital for treatment. Sources said several rounds were fired at Shobharam near Zero Pushta in Sonia Vihar. The location where the incident occurred is approximately 50 metres from Minister Kapil Mishra's camp office.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a Delhi Police team rushed to the spot and took the injured to hospital. While bystanders and eyewitnesses were questioned, police are also examining CCTV footage from the spot and surrounding areas to identify the attackers.

The motive behind the firing is unclear. Police are investigating the attackers, the number of rounds that were fired, and the motive behind the incident. DCP Rahul Awal said a case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS and efforts are on to identify and nab the culprits.