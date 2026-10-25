ETV Bharat / state

Man Held For Firing In The Air, Threatening Officials At Press Club In Chhattisgarh's Raipur

Raipur : Kotwali police in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur arrested a man for allegedly firing in the air and threatening officials after a dispute over membership of the Press Club in city on Saturday night.

The accused was identified as Palash Tiwari. Police said the pistol used in the incident, an empty cartridge and two live cartridges were recovered from him. Sources said Palash wanted to be a member of the Press Club and was denied the same. He arrived at the club on Saturday evening and got into a dispute with some officials. Palash then allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired in the air to intimidate the officials.

Police said, before the shooting, Palash pointed the pistol at Press Club Treasurer Dinesh Yadav and Office Secretary Shiv Dutta and threatened to kill them. He then allegedly fired in the air. Press Club President Mohan Tiwari filed a written complaint at the Kotwali police station. Tiwari stated in his complaint that Palash along with a few others entered the Press Club premises and fired a round in the air to intimidate those present at the spot.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. The police arrested Palash within 24 hours of the incident. A police officer said probe is on to ascertain whether Palash possesses a licence for the weapon.