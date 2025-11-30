ETV Bharat / state

Firing At Wedding Ceremony In Ludhiana; Two Guests Killed, Six Arrested

Ludhiana: At least two guests were killed and one injured during a gunfire at a wedding reception in Bath Castle resort on Pakhowal Road in Punjab's Ludhiana on Saturday night, police said. Six persons have been arrested in this connection and case registered under the Arms Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they added.

Two groups, who had an old enmity and were invited at the reception, got into an argument, which escalated to a clash, and they opened fire at each other. During the exchange of fire, the groom's aunt and friend sustained bullet injuries and were taken to a hospital, where they died.

Police said the incident took place at the wedding reception of one Varinder, son of a famous businessman of the city. At least 500 people were invited to the wedding reception at the Bath Castle resort. Just before the bride was about to reach the stage, two groups started arguing with each other. The guests and family members tried to pacify them but in vain as a scuffle soon broke out and the groups started firing indiscriminately, turning the wedding venue into a mourning scene.

"Around 1 am, three persons were taken to DMC Hospital in an injured condition. Among them, one was brought dead, other died during treatment and the third is in a critical condition. These two groups have clashed one or two times in the past and investigations are underway," Swapan Sharma, Police Commissioner Anchor said.